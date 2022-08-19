Taiwan coral reefs face bleaching risk due to lack of typhoons

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s coral ecosystems are facing a severe bleaching risk as global warming worsens and with no typhoons to cool the waters in three years.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)’s Coral Reef Watch system last week issued an Alert Level 2 for corals in Taiwan’s southern waters for the coming one to eight weeks. The NOAA has a four-level system based on the level of degree heating weeks (DHW), an estimate of coral heat stress and a predictor of coral bleaching.

An Alert Level 2 means both widespread bleaching and significant coral mortality are likely, according to the NOAA. Meanwhile, waters in the north have been placed on Alert Level 1, suggesting significant bleaching is imminent.

No typhoons have directly hit Taiwan over the past three years, leading to insufficient rainfall to bring down sea water temperatures. Corals grow optimally in water temperatures between 20 and 28 degrees Celsius, but the southern areas around Taiwan have recorded temperatures of nearly 30 degrees Celsius, Agriharvest quoted Wu Long-jing (吳龍靜), deputy director-general of the Ocean Conservation Administration (OCA), as saying.

OCA actively monitors 30 locations of coral reefs around Taiwan proper and its outlying islands. Among the 20 sites inspected so far, sporadic bleaching has been identified and a greater level of coral bleaching has occurred in the eastern waters.

The administration is working on a coral conservation initiative that involves policy planning, monitoring, restoration, and education. A series of coral transplantation projects are being implemented, including one in the Gongliao District of New Taipei.



Coral bleaching in Taiwan's eastern waters. (Ocean Conservation Administration photo)