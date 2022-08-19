SEMNet Announces Upcoming Webinar On How IoT & Automation Works Together To Power Security Systems

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 August 2022 - SEMNet announces their upcoming webinar which will cover IoT (Internet of Things), Automation, and how they work together to power security systems for businesses using online platforms. Through this webinar, SEMNet hopes to share and educate businesses on the benefits of automation in IoT/OT.



The webinar primarily focus on how IoT's processes can be automated through a security approach and targets individuals such as the Chief Technology Officers (CTOs), Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs), Information Security Heads, IT Operations Directors, and Information Security Heads. Having been appointed as an authorised partner of Sumo Logic for ASEAN countries, SEMNet also hopes to work hand in hand to further inform the public regarding their solution of security orchestration automation, and response; as well as integration with IoT devices. With the webinar, the cyber security company aspires to provide a better understanding of IoT and automation.



Since 2008, SEMNet has established itself as a cyber security consulting firm and IT solutions provider, offering services such as management of security infrastructure, cloud security, AI phishing simulation services, risk management, IoT Security process & automation, AI email security, patching management, and so on. They also aim to differentiate themselves by offering services with no coding requirements and easy deployment with many external technologies.



With the aim to provide professional IT and Cyber Security services, the company has the knowledge and experience using multiple integrations helping companies to gain visibility into their OT and IoT assets by applying security automation to secure the environment. Those interested in learning further about SEMNet's upcoming webinar can look forward to it at 24th August, 3pm via Zoom.



To register for the webinar, please visit: https://info.sumologic.com/2022-08-24-SemnetPartnerEvent_Registration.html and for more information about SEMNet's services, do visit https://www.semnet.co/.



Hashtag: #SEMNet

