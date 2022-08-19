Taiwan foreign minister discusses future cooperation with Saint Kitts and Nevis counterpart

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Thursday (Aug. 18) spoke with his newly-appointed Saint Kitts and Nevis counterpart, Denzil Douglas, in a virtual conference to discuss future cooperation between the two countries.

Wu noted that as the former prime minister, Douglas laid the foundation for bilateral cooperation between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis, and also witnessed the 39-year deep friendship between the two countries, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs press release. Wu said he will work with Douglas to advance relations and improve the lives of both peoples.

Wu also thanked the Saint Kitts and Nevis government for its long-term, steadfast support for Taiwan's participation in international organizations and asked Douglas to continue to assist Taiwan in this regard.

Douglas said that the Taiwan government has collaborated with Saint Kitts and Nevis in the fields of economy, education, public health, disaster prevention, and women's empowerment for many years. He said his nation looks forward to working with Taiwan to continue advancing bilateral ties and enhancing the well-being of the two peoples.

The foreign minister expressed his support for Taiwan amidst China's recent military exercises around the nation, adding that he will join forces with like-minded countries to further back Taiwan. Douglas also called for a peaceful resolution of cross-strait differences.

Douglas pointed out that 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Saint Kitts and Nevis. He invited Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to visit the Caribbean nation to celebrate the occasion together.

Wu extended an invitation to Douglas to lead a delegation to Taiwan to bolster cooperation between the two countries.

The Taiwan foreign minister held a virtual meeting with newly elected Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Terrance Drew on Monday (Aug. 15), during which the two discussed how to boost bilateral cooperation and exchanges.