NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|7
|1
|7
|28
|36
|15
|Houston
|8
|4
|4
|28
|28
|18
|Kansas City
|7
|4
|4
|25
|20
|20
|San Diego
|7
|5
|4
|25
|21
|14
|OL Reign
|6
|4
|6
|24
|20
|15
|Chicago
|6
|4
|5
|23
|22
|18
|Angel City
|6
|5
|3
|21
|15
|16
|Orlando
|4
|5
|6
|18
|17
|30
|Louisville
|2
|6
|8
|14
|16
|22
|Gotham FC
|4
|10
|0
|12
|11
|30
|Washington
|1
|6
|9
|12
|16
|21
|North Carolina
|2
|6
|4
|10
|23
|26
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Portland 2, Washington 1
Louisville 0, Houston 0, tie
Kansas City 4, North Carolina 3
Orlando 1, San Diego 0
OL Reign 4, Gotham FC 1
Angel City 1, Chicago 0
Houston 2, Gotham FC 1
Angel City at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Gotham FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Houston at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Portland at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.