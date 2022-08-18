Alexa
NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/18 22:00
All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 1 0 0 1.000 27 24
Miami 1 0 0 1.000 26 24
N.Y. Jets 1 0 0 1.000 24 21
New England 0 1 0 .000 21 23
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Houston 1 0 0 1.000 17 13
Indianapolis 0 1 0 .000 24 27
Tennessee 0 1 0 .000 10 23
Jacksonville 0 2 0 .000 24 51
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 1 0 0 1.000 23 10
Cleveland 1 0 0 1.000 24 13
Pittsburgh 1 0 0 1.000 32 25
Cincinnati 0 1 0 .000 23 36
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 1 0 0 1.000 17 7
Las Vegas 2 0 0 1.000 53 31
Kansas City 0 1 0 .000 14 19
L.A. Chargers 0 1 0 .000 22 29
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
N.Y. Giants 1 0 0 1.000 23 21
Dallas 0 1 0 .000 7 17
Philadelphia 0 1 0 .000 21 24
Washington 0 1 0 .000 21 23
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Atlanta 1 0 0 1.000 27 23
Carolina 1 0 0 1.000 23 21
New Orleans 0 1 0 .000 13 17
Tampa Bay 0 1 0 .000 24 26
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Chicago 1 0 0 1.000 19 14
Detroit 0 1 0 .000 23 27
Green Bay 0 1 0 .000 21 28
Minnesota 0 1 0 .000 20 26
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 1 0 0 1.000 36 23
L.A. Rams 1 0 0 1.000 29 22
San Francisco 1 0 0 1.000 28 21
Seattle 0 1 0 .000 25 32

___

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Seattle, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Carolina at New England, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Rams, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Denver at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Miami, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Chargers, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at N.Y. Giants, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Jets, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

Green Bay at Kansas City, 8 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Dallas, 8 p.m.

New England at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

L.A. Rams at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 7 p.m.

Washington at Baltimore, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Indianapolis, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Denver, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 28

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 4:30 p.m.