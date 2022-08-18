Alexa
Baseball Expanded Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/18 22:01
All Times EDT

AMERICAN LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 73 45 .619 _ _ 3-7 W-1 42-17 31-28
Tampa Bay 62 54 .534 10 _ 5-5 L-1 35-22 27-32
Toronto 62 54 .534 10 _ 3-7 W-1 36-25 26-29
Baltimore 61 56 .521 11½ 5-5 L-1 33-21 28-35
Boston 59 59 .500 14 4 5-5 W-3 29-30 30-29
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Cleveland 63 55 .534 _ _ 7-3 W-1 31-24 32-31
Minnesota 61 55 .526 1 1 5-5 W-3 34-25 27-30
Chicago 61 57 .517 2 2 6-4 L-1 30-30 31-27
Kansas City 48 71 .403 15½ 15½ 4-6 L-3 29-34 19-37
Detroit 45 75 .375 19 19 2-8 L-1 26-33 19-42
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Houston 76 43 .639 _ _ 6-4 W-1 39-18 37-25
Seattle 65 54 .546 11 +1½ 7-3 W-3 31-26 34-28
Texas 52 65 .444 23 10½ 4-6 L-2 26-34 26-31
Los Angeles 51 67 .432 24½ 12 5-5 L-3 26-36 25-31
Oakland 43 75 .364 32½ 20 2-8 W-2 17-38 26-37

NATIONAL LEAGUE East Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
New York 76 42 .644 _ _ 7-3 W-1 40-19 36-23
Atlanta 72 47 .605 +6½ 8-2 L-1 39-23 33-24
Philadelphia 65 52 .556 10½ 6-4 L-1 32-26 33-26
Miami 52 66 .441 24 13 3-7 L-1 25-33 27-33
Washington 39 80 .328 37½ 26½ 3-7 L-2 19-44 20-36
Central Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
St. Louis 65 51 .560 _ _ 7-3 W-3 39-21 26-30
Milwaukee 62 54 .534 3 2 4-6 L-1 30-24 32-30
Chicago 49 67 .422 16 15 6-4 W-2 24-34 25-33
Cincinnati 46 70 .397 19 18 3-7 W-1 26-36 20-34
Pittsburgh 45 72 .385 20½ 19½ 2-8 L-6 24-31 21-41
West Division
W L Pct GB WCGB L10 Str Home Away
Los Angeles 81 35 .698 _ _ 8-2 W-1 40-15 41-20
San Diego 66 54 .550 17 _ 5-5 W-1 33-24 33-30
San Francisco 59 58 .504 22½ 7-3 L-1 34-28 25-30
Arizona 54 63 .462 27½ 10½ 6-4 W-1 32-29 22-34
Colorado 51 68 .429 31½ 14½ 4-6 L-4 33-30 18-38

AMERICAN LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0

Toronto 6, Baltimore 1

Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

Cleveland 8, Detroit 4

N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Oakland 7, Texas 2

Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE Wednesday's Games

Cincinnati 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Washington 2

San Diego 10, Miami 3

Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Mets 9, Atlanta 7

St. Louis 5, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Milwaukee 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Thursday's Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee (Ashby 2-10) at Chicago Cubs (Thompson 9-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Beede 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 10-7) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-9), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-9) at Colorado (Ureña 1-4), 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 9-9) at Arizona (Henry 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-5) at San Diego (Snell 5-6), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.