American League Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|73
|45
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|54
|.534
|10
|Toronto
|62
|54
|.534
|10
|Baltimore
|61
|56
|.521
|11½
|Boston
|59
|59
|.500
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|63
|55
|.534
|_
|Minnesota
|61
|55
|.526
|1
|Chicago
|61
|57
|.517
|2
|Kansas City
|48
|71
|.403
|15½
|Detroit
|45
|75
|.375
|19
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|76
|43
|.639
|_
|Seattle
|65
|54
|.546
|11
|Texas
|52
|65
|.444
|23
|Los Angeles
|51
|67
|.432
|24½
|Oakland
|43
|75
|.364
|32½
___
Minnesota 4, Kansas City 0
Toronto 6, Baltimore 1
Seattle 11, L.A. Angels 7
Boston 8, Pittsburgh 3
Cleveland 8, Detroit 4
N.Y. Yankees 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings
Oakland 7, Texas 2
Houston 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Boston (Crawford 3-4) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-3), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Cleveland (McKenzie 8-9), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 6-4) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-8) at Detroit (Manning 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Texas (Pérez 9-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 7-12) at Oakland (Irvin 6-10), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.