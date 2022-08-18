51 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships detected around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported that 51 Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels infringed on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Thursday (Aug. 18), with 25 warplanes flying to the east of the median line.

At 7 p.m., the MND announced that as of 5 p.m., 51 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) fighter jets and bombers and six People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had encroached on Taiwan's ADIZ. Of these aircraft, 25 had either crossed the median line or had been detected flying in the far southwestern corner of the ADIZ to the northeast of the Dongsha Islands.

The 25 warplanes that had flown to the east of the median line were identified as 12 Sukhoi SU-30 fighter jets, six Shenyang J-16 fighter jets, four Chengdu J-10 fighter jets, two Xian H-6 bombers, and one Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems to monitor the intrusions.

That same day, Taiwan's military displayed its Sky Bow III surface-to-air anti-aircraft defense system, 35 mm double-barreled anti-aircraft guns, and its Tianbing (Skyguard) Air Defense System to the media.



