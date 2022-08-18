Global Smart Parking Market Trend | Demand and Import/Export Details up to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the Global Smart Parking Market Research are Amano McGann, Inc., BMW AG (ParkNow GmbH, Parkmobile LLC), CivicSmart, Inc., Continental AG, Dongyang Menics Co., Ltd., IEM SA, IPS Group Inc., Klaus Multiparking Systems, ParkMe Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Smart Parking Limited, Swarco AG, TKH Group-Park Assist., Urbiotica, S.L. and other key market players.

Global smart parking market will reach $22.29 billion by 2030, growing by 16.9% annually over 2020-2030, driven by the limited pace for smooth flow of traffic due to increasing traffic congestion, rising need for efficient land utilization and proper parking management, and technological advancements in digital and IoT based technology.

Highlighted with 87 tables and 102 figures, this 184-page report Global Smart Parking Market 2020-2030 by Component (Hardware, Software, Service), System (Guided, Smart), Parking Type (Off-street, On-street), Solution, Technology (Ultrasonic, Image, Radar, RFID, IoT), Vehicle Type, End User (Commercial, Government, Residential), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global smart parking market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2017-2019 and provides estimate for 2020 and forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year (Year 2020 is not appropriate for research base due to the outbreak of COVID-19).

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porters Fiver Forces



The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global smart parking market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, System, Parking Type, Solution, Technology, Vehicle Type, End User, and Region.

Based on Component

Hardware

o Pucks/Wireless Sensors

o Cameras and LPRs

o Smart Meters

o Signages

o Parking Gates

o Other Hardware

Software

o Parking Guidance System

o Analytics Solutions

Service

o Consulting Service

o Engineering Service

o Mobile App Parking Service

Based on System

Guided Parking Assist System

Smart Parking Assist System

Based on Parking Type

Off-street Parking

On-street Parking

Based on Solution

Security & Surveillance

Smart Payment Systems

Parking Reservation & Valet Parking

License Plate Recognition

By Technology

Ultrasonic Sensors

Image Sensors

Radar Sensors

Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

Internet of Things (IoT)

Other Technologies

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

By End User

Commercial Sector

Government & Public Sector

Residential Sector

Geographically

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

Request full Report : https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=GMD980

