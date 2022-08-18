Middle East and Africa Medical Robot Market Is Likely To Witness Exponential Growth By 2030 |Omnicell, Ossur, Ekso Bionics

Middle East and Africa Medical Robot Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Middle East and Africa Medical Robot Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The value of the global medical robot market is expected to reach a value of USD 11.36 Bn by 2023, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.58% during 2018-2023.

Robots that are used for medical purposes are broadly known as medical robots. Medical robotics can be considered as the application of robotics technology to healthcare to diagnose and treat diseases, or to correct, restore or modify a body function or a body part. The market definition for the medical robot market would be the one which take into consideration products for assisting medical practitioners during surgery, for monitoring status of patients, and for increasing accuracy and precision. It also considers products useful for patients with disabilities The products from this market are used extensively across all age groups. These products are generally mechanical/electronic equipment used by doctors and patients.

The medical robot market can be classified into three primary segments based on product (surgical robot, rehabilitation robot, non-invasive radiosurgery robot and others), application (neurology, orthopedic, cardiology, laparoscopy and others) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa).

Furthermore, surgical robots consist of neurological surgery robotic systems, cardiology surgery robotic systems, laparoscopic surgical robotic systems, orthopedic surgical robotic systems and steerable robotics. Rehabilitation robots comprise therapeutic robots, prosthetic robots, assistive robots and exoskeleton robots. Hospital and pharmacy automation robots includes pharmacy automation robots, IV robots.

The Middle East and Africa medical robot market is expected to grow to a value of USD 1.48 Bn by 2023 at a CAGR of 22.18%.

Key growth factors

In the Middle East, governments across the region have highlighted healthcare as a key focus area for the coming years, in the light of economic and demographic transitions in these countries. Investments to upgrade hospitals and clinics, build new facilities, and enforce mandatory health insurance schemes have all been made recently. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) was set up to ensure access to health services, maintain and improve the quality of those services, improve the health status of nationals, residents and visitors and oversee a dynamic, efficient and innovative health sector. To further that aim, in 2013, Dubais issued health insurance law was set up. The law stipulates that it is mandatory for every person on a Dubai residence visa to be provided with a basic health insurance policy, which is compliant with the DHA rules, regulations and guidelines.

Threats and key players

The lack of talented personnel required to operate and maintain the medical robots is a major concern. The internal political tension and also political relation of this region is a major factor which makes the market unstable. The major challenge is the lack of infrastructure investment in the region. The sub-Saharan Africa is starved of electricity. Many households produce electricity themselves, which costs 50 cents for one kilowatt. Investors face a challenge in identifying and structuring bankable projects. The second challenge relates to government aptitude. They own the jurisdiction and the asset, so, they need to guide the regulations and concessions as well as kick-start the agreement. All too often, political agendas create hurdles for transactions. The third challenge is the lack of technical expertise.

The key competitors in the Middle East and Africa medical robot market are Omnicell, Ossur, Ekso Bionics, etc.

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the the Middle East and Africa medical robot learning market.

2. Market drivers and challenges of the the Middle East and Africa medical robot market.

3. Market trends in the the Middle East and Africa medical robot market.

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on vehicles.

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on sensors.

6. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the segment based on components.

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for country-wise segments.

8. Analysis of company profiles of major competitors operating in the market.

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

