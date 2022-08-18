Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market 2022-2030: Size, Share, Segments, Research, Analysis, And Forecast

Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis – Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast 2022- 2030, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Quadintel, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Wealth Management Software market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global cybersecurity in financial services market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.81%, leading to a global revenue of USD 42.66 Bn by 2023.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

Cybersecurity involves a set of techniques that are designed to protect the integrity of networks, programs, and data, from unauthorized access, cyberattacks, and damages. Of late, cyberattacks in the financial services sector have increased manifold. Cyberattacks against financial services firms increased by over 70% in 2017, which reflects that the financial services sector is currently vulnerable to such attacks. In the future, adoption of effective cyber security techniques will become a necessity to reduce the risk of cyberattacks and illegal use of systems, networks and technologies.

Cyberattacks and data breaches in financial services firms are more common than in any other industry. In 2017, a data breach at Equifax created a turmoil in the global markets, since more than 143 Mn consumers were affected by that. Also, incidents like the WannaCry and Petya ransomware in 2017, which badly affected Russian and Ukrainian banks, further exposed the world to direct financial threats posed by cyberattacks. These incidents highlight the urgent need for stringent cybersecurity in financial firms.

Based on end user industries, the market is segmented into banking, insurance, stock brokerages, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments, and governments. Among these segments, the card and mobile payments segment is expected to register a high growth rate through the forecast period of 2018-2023. Given that card and mobile payments are being adopted swiftly as a mode of cashless transactions, the risk of cyberattacks increases due to the critical nature of the financial data transmitted in each payment.

By solutions and services, the global cybersecurity in financial services market is categorised into mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management (IAM), mobile security, security information and event management (SIEM), content security, data loss prevention (DLP), datacenter security, and firewall. The mobile enterprise management solution segment is expected to have the highest growth rate owing to its wide adoption in contactless payment systems within various industries.

By regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is projected to grow with the highest CAGR through the forecast period of 2018-2023.

Key growth factors

Incidents of data breaches are on the rise, thereby having an impact on the digitization of financial services like cashless payments via cards and mobiles. Hackers are finding this sector extremely vulnerable to prey upon. Thus, the threat of cyberattacks on the financial services sector is increasing and consultants are increasingly looking into ways to reduce such cyber risks. This is a major driver for the adoption of cybersecurity in the financial services sector.

In 2016, financial services customers suffered over 60% more cyberattacks than customers in any other sector. This increase in the number and scope of attacks on the financial sector is necessitating governmental actions and policies to curb it. Federal laws like National Cybersecurity Protection Advancement Act, Cybersecurity Information Sharing Act (CISA), etc. are helping accelerate the adoption of cybersecurity in the financial sector.

Download Free Sample Report –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

Threats and key players

Although cybersecurity in financial services market is expected to have positive growth globally, lack of adequate funds may act as a hindrance to the growth of the market. Buyers are allocating exorbitant budgets to tackle cyberattacks but the nature of the crimes is evolving every passing day. Spending on new types of cybersecurity tools and services for companies is a major problem for the financial sector and may hinder the growth of the market.

The major cybersecurity providers operating in the financial services market are Experian Information Solutions Inc., IBM Corporation, Accenture PLC., Airbus SE, AlienVault, Inc., etc.

Whats covered in the report?

1. Overview of the global cybersecurity in financial services market

2. Market drivers and challenges in the global cybersecurity in financial services market

3. Market trends in the global cybersecurity in financial services market

4. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the end user segment (banking, insurance, stock brokerages, credit unions, investment funds, card and mobile payments and governments) by revenue (USD Bn)

5. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the solutions segment {mobile enterprise management, endpoint security, identity and access management (IAM), mobile security, security information and event management (SIEM), content security, data loss prevention (DLP), datacenter security and firewall} by revenue (USD Bn)

6. Historical, current and forecasted regional (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, The Middle East and Africa) market size data for the global cybersecurity in financial services market by revenue (USD Bn)

7. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for region-wise global cybersecurity in financial services market segments by revenue (USD Bn)

8. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major companies operating in the market

Why buy?

o Understand the demand for cybersecurity in financial services to determine the viability of operating in the market

o Identify the developed and emerging markets where cybersecurity services and solutions are provided

o Identify the challenge areas and address them

o Develop strategies based on the drivers, trends and highlights for each of the segments

o Evaluate the value chain to determine the workflow to get an idea of your current position

o Recognize the key competitors of this market and respond accordingly

o Knowledge of the initiatives and growth strategies taken up by the major companies and decide on the direction for further growth

o Define the competitive positioning by comparing the products and services with the key players in the market

The report further discusses the market opportunity, compound annual growth rate (CAGR) growth rate, competition, new technology innovations, market players analysis, government guidelines, export and import (EXIM) analysis, historical revenues, future forecasts etc. in the following regions and/or countries:

North America (U.S. & Canada) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth, Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC(Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analys & Opportunity Outlook

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth & Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Market Size, Y-O-Y Growth Market Players Analysis & Opportunity Outlook

Request a Sample PDF copy of the report @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

COVID-19 – Next Thoughts: In this piece, we have shared key data and numbers that shine a spotlight on the current scale of the crisis and the economic fallout. A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

Study Explore :

Market Behavior/ Level of Risk and Opportunity

End Industry Behavior/ Opportunity Assessment

Expected Industry Recovery Timeline

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

(Check Our Exclusive Offer: 30% to 40% Discount) –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

Key Points Covered in Cybersecurity in Financial Services Market Report:

Chapter 1, About Executive Summary to describe Definition, Specifications and Classification of Wealth Management Software market, Applications, Market Segment by Regions North America, Europe or Asia;

Chapter 2, objective of the study.

Chapter 3, to display Research methodology and techniques.

Chapter 4 and 5, to show the Overall Market Analysis, segmentation analysis, characteristics;

Chapter 6 and 7, to show the Market size, share and forecast; Five forces analysis (bargaining Power of buyers/suppliers), Threats to new entrants and market condition;

Chapter 8 and 9, to show analysis by regional segmentation, comparison, leading countries and opportunities; Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 10, focus on identifying the key industry influencer’s, overview of decision framework accumulated through Industry experts and strategic decision makers;

Chapter 11 and 12, Market Trend Analysis, Drivers, Challenges by consumer behavior, Marketing Channels and demand & supply.

Chapter 13 and 14, describe about the vendor landscape (classification and Market Positioning)

Chapter 15, deals with Wealth Management Software Market sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

……..and view more in complete table of Contents

Browse Premium Research Report with Tables and Figures at @ –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/cybersecurity-in-financial-services-market/QI042

About Quadintel:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Quadintel believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Quadintel is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Quadintel:

Email: sales@quadintel.com

Address: Office – 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, UNITED STATES

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.quadintel.com/