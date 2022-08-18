Taipei Dome’s major issue is carbon emission: mayoral candidate Winifred Tung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Winifred Tung (童文薰), a nonpartisan candidate in the upcoming Taipei mayoral race, said on Thursday (Aug. 18) that the major issues surrounding Taipei Dome centers around its future operation, carbon emissions, and sustainability.

Tung made the comments in a post on her Facebook account. She said that the construction of Taipei Dome has been a scandal for Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), but he has tried to make it look like a political achievement.

The major points of contention have ranged from whether professional baseball can be played there to the facility failing to pass safety and fire inspections. However, little thought has gone into issues such as the profitability and sustainability of the stadium’s future operations.

The United Nations announced its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2015, which touch on issues including economic growth, climate change, social equality, and the wealth gap. These are issues that Taipei must face too, she said.

She also touched on the topic of low salaries in Taiwan, stating that ending poverty should be the government's primary goal as the longtime national shame of low salaries has evolved into a national disaster. The numerous incidents of young people being lured to Cambodia and caught in scams is just one of the terrible manifestations of nationwide low salaries, Tung continued.

It seems like only brands with related products are mobilizing to contribute to the proposed goal of reaching carbon neutrality by 2050, and the public sector from the central government to local governments have just been shouting out slogans, with Taipei putting out a draft for carbon emission self-management rules as late as June of this year.

Ko’s administration has been running idle in the past eight years, and is now picking a fight with the central government over the Taipei Dome issue, Tung said.