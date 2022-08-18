Taipei MRT rebuts media reports of frequent breakdowns

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) rebutted recent media reports about Taipei MRT suffering frequent breakdowns in a press release issued on Monday (Aug. 15), stating that Taipei MRT has recorded a Mean Kilometer Between Failures (MKBF) of 13.92 million train-km as of Monday this year, the highest it has ever recorded.

MKBF measures how far a train travels before a delay of over five minutes. TRTC explained that the larger a mass transit system’s MKBF is, the more stable the system is.

Noting that breakdowns had happened more often recently during rush hour, TRTC said that 64 delays of over five minutes occurred this year, of which 44 incidents were doors operating abnormally.

According to TRTC’s statistics, on average there was only one incident of abnormal door operation for every nine million times doors opened and closed in the past two years, a great improvement from one such incident for every 7.6 million times between 2015 and 2020.

TRTC’s statistics also show that the number of days between two delays of more than five minutes has also improved from the best past record of 106 days between Oct. 14, 2021 and Jan. 27, 2022, to 131 days from March 17, 2022 to July 25, 2022.

In 2020, Taipei MRT only saw 10 delays of more than five minutes, which was the lowest among all mass transit systems in the world, TRTC said.