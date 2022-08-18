China Mobile Hong Kong Announces the Launch of New Wi-Fi 6E Products; The first Hong Kong telecommunications services provider to launch "6E King of Coverage" TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Router

CMHK also introduces Home Wi-Fi Assistant Service at HK$88 per month, with free installation offered to new customers.

18 August 2022 -

CMHK Home, a smart-home product line developed by China Mobile Hong Kong (CMHK), launches its new Wi-Fi 6E product today. CMHK is the

first telecommunications services provider to launch the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Router with a Home Wi-Fi Assistant Service

, priced at HK$88* per month, and enhances its customers’ smart-home experience comprehensively, to be dedicated to promoting a fully integrated smart-home lifestyle featuring cutting-edge technology, empowering Hong Kongers to embark on a new chapter in smart living.

(Right) Ms. Rollan Ma, Executive Director, Marketing Division of CMHK, and (Left) Associate Director of TP-Link, Mr. Hank Guo attending the Launch of New Wi-Fi 6E Products

CMHK held a successful product launch at the Mong Kok flagship store today, showcasing the broad coverage and outstanding performance of the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Router. The Wi-Fi 6E router can effectively improve overall connection stability while enhancing users’ smart-home experiences. Its wide bandwidth and low latency can significantly boost VR/AR experience as well as the seamlessness of high-resolution clips such as smart home, 4K/8K video, creating an exceptional entertainment experience.

At the launch, CMHK also introduced its new Home Wi-Fi Assistant Services, “King of Speed”, “King of Gaming”, and “6E King of Coverage”. These services have been created to anticipate increased demand for speed, gaming, and coverage respectively, together with CMHK Home products will further reinforce CMHK’s position as the city’s leading provider of state-of-the-art smart-home solutions.

Ms. Rollan Ma, Executive Director, Marketing Division of CMHK said: “CMHK has been serving Hong Kong for 25 years, and our commitment remains as strong as ever to become the leading first-class service provider in the development of a digitalized and intelligent Hong Kong, providing high-quality yet affordable digital services to users. Simultaneously, we are constantly striving to lead the charge in the digital transformation of Hong Kong’s economy and society. Our innovation is the wireless Wi-Fi 6E product, and we become the first telecommunications services provider to launch the TP-Link Deco XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Router. This new product has been created to get ahead of what we anticipate to be soaring demand across digitized, networking, and intelligent development, and will bring a seamlessly convenient smart-home lifestyle to users citywide.”

Associate Director of TP-Link, Mr.Hank Guo, who presented at the product launch, said: “As a world-leading networking device company, our Wi-Fi equipment is trusted for its stable, viable and valuable performance, leading us to become a leader of global sales for a consecutive years We are excited to embark upon this partnership with CMHK, which will provide better services to a wider range of users,thanks to our new suite of secure, effective and practical digital products.”

CMHK launches Home Wi-Fi Assistant Service to provide one stop smart-home solutions

Wi-Fi 6E technology utilizes the exclusive 6 GHz spectrum, with up to seven additional 160-MHz channels, achieving broad coverage, low latency, and high-speed stability that resolves network congestion. To meet users’ diversifying needs, CMHK has also launched a new Home Wi-Fi Assistant Service to allow customers to take full advantage of the best-in-class XE75 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh router through faster, more stable, and secure Wi-Fi coverage.

CMHK’s Home Wi-Fi Assistant Service covers various models, including “King of Speed” TP-Link Archer AX53 for HK$38* per month, and “6E King of Coverage” TP-Link Deco XE75 2-pack for HK$88* per month. Eligible new customers can enjoy free installation service*. Please visit

for more details.

CMHK is one of Hong Kong’s most trusted service providers, customer base has exceeded 5 million in 2021. CMHK continues to lead the way with new technologies and services for personal and commercial customers. Last year saw the launch of CMHK Home, which integrates high-penetration home fibre broadband service, 5G wireless broadband service, and ONE Home digital service. More recently, a Smart Home Exploration Hall was unveiled on the third floor of CMHK’s Mong Kok flagship store, showcasing the key pillars of “experience + display + hot topics”. The scenario-based display has three distinct exhibition zones, and invites visitors to experience CMHK’s latest series of cutting-edge smart-home products. Regular workshops are held at the Hot Topics Zone to educate users about smart-home applications and technology integration while the Product Showcase Zone demonstrates a series of smart-home products.

*Offers are subject to terms and conditions. For more details, please visit:

Photo Download:

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Hashtag: #ChinaMobileHongKong #Wi-Fi6E

About China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited

China Mobile Hong Kong Company Limited ("CMHK") is the wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited (HKEx: 941) (NYSE: CHL), which ranks 56th on the Fortune Global 500. CMHK was incepted in January 1997 and was the first mobile network operator to launch PCS services in Hong Kong.



The Company offers innovative and comprehensive communications services, including voice, data, IDD and international roaming through 5G, 4G LTE and 3GHSPA and other technologies. The Company is committed to the development of 5G with new technologies such as artificial intelligence, internet of things, cloud computing and big data, integrating 5G applications in different industries, promoting the construction and development of smart city groups in Greater Bay Area.



* China Mobile (Hong Kong) Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Mobile Limited. As of 31 December 2021, China Mobile Limited had the largest number of mobile network subscribers in the world.





