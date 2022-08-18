3D motion capture system Market Size 2022 Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

The global 3D motion capture system market size was US$ 145.6 million in 2021. The global 3D motion capture system market is forecast to grow to US$ 282.1 million by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing

The global 3D motion capture system market is forecast to grow, owing to the constantly growing demand for high-quality motion capture. Moreover, consumer demand for precise, portable, and inexpensive 3D motion capture systems is forecast to offer promising growth opportunities to the market players.

Increasing technological advancements in computer vision expertise and growing demand for high-quality 3D animations are forecast to drive the market growth.

3D motion capture devices are time efficient and efficiently provide high-quality 3D CGI characters for television, films, and video games. Thus, the market would grow rapidly. Moreover, the increasing popularity of video games, animated videos, and films are forecast the surge the market growth.

The unavailability of high-end processors may hamper the market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various nations went through complete lockdown for a short period of time. The entertainment industry also halted the activities due to stringent government regulations. Thus, it impacted the entire 3D motion capture system business. The global 3D motion capture system market is forecast to recover rapidly once the economies begin recovering. As a result, the global 3D motion capture system market would grow ultimately.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to dominate the global 3D motion capture system market in terms of revenue. The growth of the region is attributed to the increasing popularity of 3D animation in the United States. Moreover, the growing demand for 3D animation from the advertising, health, and sports domain are forecast to surge the market growth.

Moreover, the regional market is forecast to grow because of the contribution of prominent players, such as OptiTrack, Vicon Motion Systems Inc., PhaseSpace Inc., and Motion Analysis Corporation. In addition, surging demand for advanced and efficient technology in the commercial, entertainment, and medical sector would propel the market growth.

Canada is rapidly growing in the 3D motion capture market. Unisoft indicates that video games are popular among ~71 % of Canadian parents. Moreover, favorable government initiatives to develop international art studios will boost the growth of the regional market.

Competitors in the Market

Noitom

Vicon Motion Systems Ltd

Codamotion and Motion Analysis Corporation

Norther Digital

Xsens Technologies

Motus Digital.

Phase space

Simi Reality Motion Systems

OptiTrack

Qualiysis3D

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Technology:

Optical Systems Active Marker Passive Marker Markerless Underwater

Non-Optical Systems Inertial Systems Mechanical Systems Electromagnetic Systems



By Component:

Hardware Sensors Cameras Communication Devices Accessories

Software Packaged Software Plugin Software

Services Consulting and Planning Installation Training, Support, and Maintenance



By Application:

Media and Entertainment Gaming Film Production Live Performance/Shows Broadcast

Biomechanical Research and Medical Sports Science Neuroscience Animal Science Clinical Gait Analysis MRI and Surgery

Engineering % Design and Industrial Applications Unmanned Systems and Robotics Ergonomics Aerodynamics Military Training Marine and Underwater

Education

Others Precision Agriculture Sound and Motion Analysis



By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

