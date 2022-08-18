why WhatsApp CRM is the most powerful tool? : Bulk WhatsApp sender

WhatsApp CRM: Reshaping the Outlook of Messaging

Social Media platforms like WhatsApp are holding immense opportunities for businesses. Currently, WhatsApp is home to nearly 2 billion monthly active users globally, and approximately 100 billion messages are sent every day through the application. As businesses are fast migrating to online platforms, WhatsApp Business is expected to leverage tremendous opportunities in the coming years. The process of communication is swiftly changing. How many times do users get texts on WhatsApp related to booked services, offers, delivery schedules, and other notifications? Firms have started to go beyond traditional methods, such as face-to-face meetings, phone calls, and emails, all thanks to the growing integration of CRM into WhatsApp.

Integration of CRM and WhatsApp can do wonders

The integration of CRM and WhatsApp is projected to do wonders by simplifying the customer relation process for business. CRM software is getting traction due to its excellent benefits and is expected to reshape the outlook of the entire marketing sector. Astute Analytica estimates that the CRM software is expected to push marketing to a new level. The same source estimates that the global CRM software market is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15% during the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2027.

Let’s Delve into the benefits of WhatsApp CRM:

WhatsApp CRM simplifies the problems faced by businesses. CRM WhatsApp allows WhatsApp Business to efficiently import all the contacts. Apart from that, it benefits users by increasing sales through streamlining the sales process, effortlessly supporting users post-purchase, and allowing simple marketing automation features to satisfy the clients.

A Brief Note on WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp API

Even before the launch of the WhatsApp business, numerous companies were already employing WhatsApp as a CRM tool. Recognizing the scope, WhatsApp created the WhatsApp Business App and the WhatsApp Business API to help business owners engage with their consumers and target audiences. These two WhatsApp models perform the aforementioned function and are accessible to different types of enterprises. Here is how WhatsApp and other software are reshaping the entire method of communication.

Business accounts are categorized into WhatsApp Business and WhatsApp Business API. While WhatsApp Business API was developed for SMEs and organizations, WhatsApp Business App was intended with small businesses in mind. Moreover, WhatsApp Business App is free for users and simple to set up. Meanwhile, WhatsApp Business API, like a simple Application Programming Interface, is better suited for large-scale organizations with a sizable customer base. Compared to WhatsApp Business App, it has more commercial features that offer greater flexibility.

Everything about WhatsApp Sender, WA auto sender, and Bulk WhatsApp Sender:

Message sending platforms offer a wide variety of message templates to users. WhatsApp business has nearly 175 million users. This unlimited number could be opportunistic for the business to share and gather information related to the user’s requirements. Various renowned firms communicate to clients through WhatsApp. The list includes KLM WhatsApp Customer Service, Tata Sky WhatsApp Customer Service, Yas Island WhatsApp Customer Service, Alfa-Bank WhatsApp Customer Service, OYO WhatsApp Customer Service, and World Health Organization WhatsApp Hotline, etc.

WhatsApp Sender:

WhatsApp Sender is an all-inclusive WhatsApp marketing tool created to cater to the demands of start-ups, SMBs, SMEs, and agencies. This WhatsApp Marketing Software is user-friendly and features a straightforward UI. WhatsApp Sender is compatible with desktops and offers end-to-end solutions for Windows operating systems. Customization, Address Book, Contact Import, are all made easier by WhatsApp Sender’s marketing software. Additionally, it aids with Contact Import & Export, Auto-respond, and Reports.

Features:

WhatsApp Sender features various tools for businesses to outperform. It includes Customization, Contact Import, Address Book, Multiple Accounts, Reports, auto respond, Contact Import & Export, etc.

It allows businesses to connect with customers through messaging. Apart from that, it maintains engaging conversation between companies and customers, which help firms recognize the needs and respond swiftly.

Additionally, messaging clients privately ensure the protection of data.

WA Auto Sender

Across all industrial sectors, automation is becoming increasingly important. A well-known marketing tool, WA Auto Sender Extension is primarily made for effective WhatsApp marketing. It enables users to send many WhatsApp messages in bulk without spending a dime.

Every message submitted to the business account can be rapidly automated and answered. However, the message is limited to a greeting and a message. Because it has more lucrative commercial capabilities that offer greater flexibility than the Business App, the WhatsApp Business API is better suited for large-scale organizations with a substantial client base and a sizable number of messages. Webhook, backup, media, complex message templates, monitoring, and numerous other features are among the features.

Scheduling Messages:

WhatsApp auto sender platform allows users to schedule the message according to a particular event. For instance, if any event like a mega sale is about to end, this tool can help companies raise an alarm and inform potential users about the deadline. Apart from that, it also helps send birthday wishes, festive wishes, etc.

Bulk WhatsApp Sender:

Bulk WhatsApp Sender offers various excellent features like unlimited message sending, importing group contacts, and an anti-block module, which reduces the chances of getting blocked. Apart from that, it allows multimedia message sending, numbers filters, speed control, delay control, and other tools. It also enables businesses to drive efficient marketing campaigns and advertise the scheme through text messages.

Send customized messages:

By integrating bulk WhatsApp sender platforms, a business can develop and schedule customized messages by adding the name of the recipient and other details.

Import contacts:

It allows businesses to import contacts directly through files or manually. Moreover, even if a contact is not saved in the address book, users can still send a WhatsApp message.

Make several variations:

Businesses can send a variety of messages to their contacts at once to escape spam filters or blocking.

Schedule for messages:

Just like the auto sender feature, bulk WhatsApp senders also allow users to send a message by scheduling it. The messages can also be to the WhatsApp group. Apart from that, businesses can filter numbers, including WhatsApp and non-Whatsapp.