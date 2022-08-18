Taiwan eyes having monkeypox vaccine ready by end of August

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The health authorities said Thursday (Aug. 18) that Taiwan is seeking to secure monkeypox doses by the end of this month.

Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said the country has completed the procurement of the third-generation smallpox vaccine, which is effective at protecting against monkeypox. The number of doses and shipping details cannot be disclosed due to the confidential nature of the deals.

A total of 504 courses of oral antiviral medications for the virus arrived last month, which will be reserved for severe cases and patients with compromised immunity. Inoculations will prioritize three groups, including medical workers, laboratory staff, and close contacts of confirmed cases, wrote CNA.

Taiwan has recorded three imported cases since June 24 and all are in good condition. Most cases do not require special treatment, according to the World Health Organization.

Those who get the virus are warned to keep away from their pets as a new report revealed that an Italian greyhound contracted the virus, likely from its owners, an infected couple who had sex with other partners, per AP. This is the first known infection in a domesticated animal.