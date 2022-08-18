Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan eyes having monkeypox vaccine ready by end of August

No plan for mass immunization in Taiwan currently as medications already put in place

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/18 16:56
Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

Vials of empty monkeypox vaccines sit at a table at Seattle Central College in Seattle, Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. (Daniel Kim/The Seattle Times via AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The health authorities said Thursday (Aug. 18) that Taiwan is seeking to secure monkeypox doses by the end of this month.

Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) of the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control said the country has completed the procurement of the third-generation smallpox vaccine, which is effective at protecting against monkeypox. The number of doses and shipping details cannot be disclosed due to the confidential nature of the deals.

A total of 504 courses of oral antiviral medications for the virus arrived last month, which will be reserved for severe cases and patients with compromised immunity. Inoculations will prioritize three groups, including medical workers, laboratory staff, and close contacts of confirmed cases, wrote CNA.

Taiwan has recorded three imported cases since June 24 and all are in good condition. Most cases do not require special treatment, according to the World Health Organization.

Those who get the virus are warned to keep away from their pets as a new report revealed that an Italian greyhound contracted the virus, likely from its owners, an infected couple who had sex with other partners, per AP. This is the first known infection in a domesticated animal.
Taiwan
monkeypox
vaccine
smallpox

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around country
Taiwan tracks 21 military aircraft, 5 naval ships from China around country
2022/08/17 19:16
Japanese politician to hold security talks with Taiwan president next week
Japanese politician to hold security talks with Taiwan president next week
2022/08/17 17:34
Chinese ambassador to US claims Washington changing Taiwan Strait status quo
Chinese ambassador to US claims Washington changing Taiwan Strait status quo
2022/08/17 15:44
UMC founder says Taiwanese would 'rather die' than be ruled by CCP 'hooligans'
UMC founder says Taiwanese would 'rather die' than be ruled by CCP 'hooligans'
2022/08/17 15:22
Canadian parliamentarians plan October visit to Taiwan
Canadian parliamentarians plan October visit to Taiwan
2022/08/17 13:49