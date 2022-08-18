Taiwan to provide one-stop entry services for home care migrant workers from 2023

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Labor (MOL) has recently announced that it will start providing new home care migrant workers with one-stop entry services from Jan. 1, 2023 to educate them on Taiwan’s laws and regulations as a way to help prevent them from getting into legal trouble.

Currently, regulations require incoming migrant workers to receive only a 30-minute orientation after they enter the country.

Paul Su (蘇裕國), head of the Workforce Development Agency’s Cross-Border Workforce Management Division, said that starting Jan. 1 of next year, the MOL will provide incoming migrant workers with one-stop entry services at a station in Kaohsiung City and Taoyuan City, CNA reported. The one-stop services will include transporting incoming home care migrant workers to a training facility where they will stay for three days and two nights to receive an eight-hour training course, Su added.

The training course will include such topics as employment service law, labor rights, health education and disease prevention information, work and life adaptation, and all the expenses related to the training will be paid for by the ministry, according to the new regulations.

Employers can also use the one-stop services to complete all procedures needed for hiring migrant workers, including obtaining a foreign workers permit, alien residence certificate, and the National Health Insurance and Labor Occupational Accident Insurance, Su continued. By the time migrant workers complete the three-day trip, their employers will have also obtained all required documents and can take their workers home, making the administrative procedure more simple and smooth, Su added, per CNA.