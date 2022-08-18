Taiwan's Revolver 860 combat drones being used by Ukrainians

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan-made Revolver 860 combat drones are reportedly being used by Ukrainian forces on the battlefield against Russian troops.

On Wednesday (Aug. 17), Oryx reported that Revolver 860 Armed VTOL UAV's have been sold to Poland and subsequently transferred to Ukraine. In June, CM Media (信傳媒) cited a social media post by a military enthusiast showing that the Revolver was being used by the Ukrainian military to carry eight mortar shells to be dropped on enemy troops.

The Revolver 860 military combat rotor drone can carry a payload of up to 42 kilograms, enabling it to carry up to eight 60-millimeter mortar rounds. It can stay airborne for 20 to 40 minutes with its four arms and eight propellors, depending on weight and wind conditions.

When CM Media contacted the Keelung-based manufacturer DronesVision for comment, given the "complex and changeable international situation," it only disclosed that it has buyers in Poland, which later delivered its products for combat in Ukraine and "should have already participated in battles."

When asked on Thursday (Aug. 18) to comment on claims that 800 of its Revolver 860 UAVs had been sent to the Ukrainian army, a representative for DronesVision told Taiwan News that the company only ships to customers in Poland, and it cannot comment on where those firms may later send the drones as it has signed non-discloser agreements with its clients.

The spokesperson did say that customers in Poland have purchased the company's full range of UAV products. The representative said that purchases of the drones picked up in Poland in March, shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine, and have steadily increased since.

According to the company contact, while direct shipments of its products to Ukraine have been severed due to the war, the number of drones ordered and the number of companies placing orders from Poland have steadily increased over the past five months.

The following video demonstrates how mortar bombs can be dropped from its Revolver drone: