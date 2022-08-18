High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market Size 2022, Key Players, Regional Demand, Revenue, Opportunity and Forecast 2030

Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) capacitor technology improves the grid’s flexibility, dependability, and resilience by allowing for exceptionally fast stability management, power flow regulation, and the ability to segment portions of the power system. This technical advantage gives them a better option and increases market demand. During the projected period, the rising need for improved grid infrastructure to increase power accessibility is the primary factor driving the expansion of the high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor business.

The market for high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitors is also growing due to the increased use of high voltage capacitors in extra high voltage (EHV) and ultra-high voltage (UVH) transmission. Furthermore, growing industrialization creates opportunities for market expansion. The high voltage direct current (HVDC) capacitor market is expected to develop significantly in the future as a result of these factors. During the projected period, innovation in the energy and power industry is likely to provide attractive development possibilities for the market. High voltage risks associated with HVDC capacitors, on the other hand, may limit market growth over the projected period. Other factors contributing to market expansion include the demand for increased stability, favourable government regulations, and specialized end-user sectors. According to research conducted by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in the United States, if long-distance HVDC transmission were extended across the country, the cost-optimal quantity of solar installations by 2038 would alter. In partnership with Canadian Pacific Railway, the Direct Connect Development Company’s Midwestern project is employing Siemens’ HVDC converter technology to utilize the railroad right-of-way.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) Capacitor market. Due to increased industrialization and urbanization in countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the worldwide HVDC capacitor market over the forecast period. During the projected period, the HVDC capacitor market in North America and Europe is predicted to grow at a rapid pace. During the projection period, however, the market in the Middle East and Africa, as well as South America, is expected to grow at a moderate pace.

Major market player included in this report are:

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Atomics, Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

Murata Manufacturing

Samwha Capacitor Co Ltd

Siemens AG

TDK Corporation

UCAP Power, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

plastic film capacitors

aluminum electrolytic capacitors

ceramic capacitors

tantalum wet capacitors

reconstituted mica capacitors

glass capacitors

By Application:

Applications

commercial sector

industrial sector

energy and power sector

defense

others

By Installation Type:

open rack capacitor banks

enclosed rack capacitor banks

pole mounted capacitor banks

By Technology:

Line Commutated Converter

Voltage Source Converter

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

