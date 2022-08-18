Radon Measurement Instrument Market Research Report 2022, Business Strategies Growth Forecast and Industry Statistics Until 2030

Global Radon Measurement Instrument Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Radon Measurement Instrument Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Radon is a hazardous chemical or gas that, if inhaled, can cause lung cancer in humans. Radon is a tasteless, odourless, and colourless radioactive noble gas. A radon measuring instrument is a device that measures the amount of radon present in the air. For radon detection in the atmosphere, a radon measuring device has active and passive modes.

The analysis may also be done for a long-term period of 3 months to 1 year, as well as a short-term period of 2 days to 3 months. In residential, commercial, laboratory, and industrial infrastructures, radon levels are measured. The installation of radon measurement instruments in work areas such as residential and commercial spaces is a significant driving factor in the radon measurement instrument market. Additionally, research laboratories and industrial businesses are also sensitive zones, making radon testing a necessary procedure. Furthermore, radon is a poisonous gas or substance that can cause lung cancer. Thus, radon monitoring instruments are put at work places for the safety of employees or persons working in confined environments such as air-conditioned offices and residences. These are the primary market drivers for radon measurement instruments. The expensive cost of a new instrument and its detecting system, on the other hand, operates as a market restriction. The system’s cost is expensive due to the high cost of software that detects radon gas and analyses samples in the air using sensors and software. In addition, to decrease the health hazards of indoor radon exposure, the World Health Organization (WHO) has suggested a reference level of 100 Bqm-3. Radon is measured using a variety of devices, including radon detectors, activated charcoal absorption detectors, and alpha-track detectors.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Radon Measurement Instrument market. The markets in North America and Europe are projected to account for the majority of market share. The need for radon measuring devices is being driven by the existence of significant market players and developed healthcare infrastructure. Lung cancer is becoming more common, and people are becoming more conscious of safety precautions, which is fueling market development. Over the projection period, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a substantial rate as well.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Bertin Instruments

Durridge

FJ Specialty

Ludlum Measurements, Inc.

Pylon Electronics

Rad Elec Inc.

SARAD GmbH

SunRADON LLC

Tracerlab GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Mechanism:

Active

Passive

By Measurement Duration:

Long term

Short term

By Application:

Residential & Commercial

Research Laboratories

Industrial

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

