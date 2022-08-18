Root Canal Sealer Market Outlook 2022 Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Global Root Canal Sealer Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Root Canal Sealer Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Root canal sealers are used to close the gap between the dentinal wall and the obturating core. Root canal sealers cover voids and abnormalities in root canals, lateral and accessory canals, and lateral condensation, as well as the area between core and accessory filling materials. It also works as a lubricant and antibacterial agent during the obturation process. Increased need for root canal treatment, owing to an increase in the frequency of dental diseases, fuels demand for sealants and propels the market forward.

Furthermore, the rise in the elderly population is one of the major reasons driving the root canal sealer market, since the dentition changes with age, such as enamel wear, enamel chipping, development of fracture lines, discoloration of the chipped regions and fracture lines, and dentin exposure. Furthermore, advances in root canal sealers are fueling the worldwide root canal sealer market’s expansion. Furthermore, the rise in dental tourism in emerging markets provides an opportunity for manufacturers to enter into and profit from the industry. Limited reimbursements for dental operations and the high cost of root canal therapy are some of the factors limiting market expansion. According to the 2020 census, China’s population of persons aged 60 and over is estimated to be 264 million (18.70%). As a result, such elements contribute to the region’s market growth.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Root Canal Sealer market. Economic growth and cheap operational costs, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand at the quickest rate throughout the forecast period, providing profitable possibilities for major players in the root canal sealer market. Furthermore, an increase in the frequency of dental caries in children as well as increased public awareness about oral health and hygiene are driving market expansion in this area. Caries frequency in children varied from 40-97 percent in Eastern Asia, 38-73.7 percent in Southern Asia, and 26.5-74.7 percent in Western Asia, according to a study published in the National Library of Medicine in 2019.

Major market player included in this report are:

Brasseler USA

Coltene Holding AG

Danaher Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Mani, Inc.

Edge Endo

Septodont Holding

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

DiaDent Group International

FKG Dentaire SA

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Zinc Oxide Eugenol-Based sealers

Calcium Hydroxide Sealers

Resin-Based Sealers

Bioceramic-Based Sealers

Others

By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals & Retail pharmacy

E-commerce

By End-user:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

