Flexitank Market Size, Revenue Opportunity, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2022 to 2030

Global Flexitank Market to reach USD 2692.96 million by 2027. Global Flexitank Market is valued approximately at USD 717.4 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 20.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Flexitanks is an alternative to ISO tanks which offer various types of containers for shipping of various liquids such as oils, wines juices, food-grade liquids etc. The global Flexitank market is being driven by growth in trade of wine across the world and flexitanks’ competitive edge over other alternatives.

Furthermore, rise in trade of commodity in BRICS Nations, and new configuration in flexitanks will provide new opportunities for the global Flexitank industry. For instance, according to Statista, the value of wine exported from the United Kingdom region is rising year on year; in year 2017, the export value reached USD 77.17 million and increased to USD 90.28 million in year 2019. As a result, increased export of wine will serve as a catalyst for the Flexitank industry in the future. However, availability of low-quality flexitanks and containers may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key regions considered for the regional analysis of global flexitanks market. The presence of huge wine exporting industry across the region makes Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Europe is also anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027 due to increase in production and export of temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Braid Logistics

Bulk Liquid Solutions

Environmental Packaging Technologies

SIA Flexitanks

Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics

Qingdao Laf Packaging

Hengxin Plastic

Qingdao Global Flexitank Logistics

Trust Flexitanks

Rishi FIBC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type :

Monolayer flexitanks

Mutilayer Flexitanks

By Loading type :

Top loading flexitanks

Bottom loading flexitanks

By Application:

Food-grade liquids

Non-hazardous chemicals/liquids

Pharmaceutical’s liquids

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

