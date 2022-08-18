Micro-mobility Market Trends 2022 Size, Segments, Share, Key Players and Growth Factor Analysis by 2030

Global Micro-mobility Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Micro-mobility Market is valued approximately at USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.
Market Overview-
Micro-mobility refers to a range of small, lightweight vehicles operating at a speed of not more than 15 miles per hour (25 km/h) and considered ideal for commuting within 10 km range. Rising awareness about carbon emissions from fossil fuels vehicles and environment degradation is growing the trend of micro-mobility vehicles. Additionally, growing preference for micro mobility shared trips and rising charging infrastructure for micro mobility vehicles.
For instance, according to National Association of City Transportation Officials, number of micro mobility shared trips in United States has increased from 28 million in 2016 to 84 million in 2018. Also, in 2019, Charge announced its plan to construct charging and storage stations at 6,000 locations, in accordance with expanding its network of charging, storage and service stations for e-bikes and electric scooter across the US and Europe. Furthermore, government initiatives to increase the adoption of clean-energy vehicles and new product launches by market players are expected to increase the demand for micro-mobility market during the forecast period. In April 2021, Electric Assisted Vehicles (EAV) Limited launched EAV2Charge, a new ultra-lightweight commercial vehicle. The launch is aimed to enable e-scooter companies to achieve a more sustainable approach to their operations. However, lack of public awareness and strategic framework for micro-mobility vehicles and insufficient charging infrastructure in developing countries are expected to hinder the growth during forecast period.
Asia Pacific is leading the world market among Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World, due to growing urbanization in the region leading to congested roads and growth of micro-mobility vehicles as cheaper and faster alternative to traditional vehicles. Whereas, North America is expected to grow at the fastest pace during forecast period, owing to rapid spread of charging infrastructure and rising awareness about eco-friendly mobilization.
Major market player included in this report are:
Yadea Technology Group Co., Ltd
Boosted USA
Airwheel Holding Limited
Accell Group
Derby Cycle
Xiaomi
Yellow Scooters
Bird Rides, Inc.
Lime Scooter
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Vehicle Type:
Electric Kick Scooters
Electric Skateboards
Electric Bicycle
By Battery:
Sealed Lead Acid
NiMH
Li-Ion
By Voltage:
Below 24V
36V
48V
Greater than 48V
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Table of Content
- Executive Summary
- Market Definition and Scope
- Market Dynamics
- Market Industry Analysis
- Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact
- Market Segmentation
- Regional Analysis
- Competitive Intelligence
- Research Process
Aim of the Report
- This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.
- Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.
- It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.
- The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.
