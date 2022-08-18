Herpes Zoster Infection Treatment Market Scope, Size Analysis 2022 Insights, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Global Herpes Zoster Infection Treatment Market to reach USD $ Million by 2027. Global Herpes Zoster Infection Treatment Market is expected to grow by USD $Million in 2020 and is accelerated to grow at CAGR of almost 4.1% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Herpes Zoster, also known as shingles, is a viral infection that causes painful rashes on skin. Herpes Zoster is caused by the Varicella zoster virus, it is the same that causes Chicken pox as well. After the person has had chicken pox, the virus lies dormant in certain nerves for years and its reactivation causes Herpes Zoster Infection. Although, the infection is incurable, vaccines are available to prevent shingles and long-lasting nerve pain that sometimes develops.

Herpes Zoster can affect anybody with weak immune system; it is more likely to be found in people aged over 50 years, HIV and cancer patients. The rising prevalence rate of shingles in older population and predominance of effective antibodies are the prime reasons driving the growth of herpes zoster treatment market. The herpes infection rate and increasing elderly population are fueling the overall demand of the market. For instance, according to the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, about 98% of the US adults have had chicken pox and are at risk of shingles. Almost 1 out of 3 people in the US will develop shingles during their lifetime.

Furthermore, there is substantial increase in research and development activities. The market is growing due to the availability of effective vaccines and drugs to keep the patient healthier and provide treatment without hospitalization. On the flip side, costly antibodies are restraining vaccination drive in developing economies. Inadequate scope of the prevention, improper reimbursement policies and lack of healthcare guidance etc. are hampering the growth of the market.

North America accounts for majority of the shares in Herpes Zoster Infection Treatment Market among all regional markets, due to increase in the government support for various vaccination and awareness programs and funds provided by them. Apart from this, Asia pacific, Middle East and Africa will emerge as fastest growing countries due to increasing prevalence of the herpes zoster disease.

Major market player included in this report are:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Cipla Inc.

Eli Lilly and Co.

Gilead Sciences Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Maruho Co. Ltd.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mylan NV

Novartis AG

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Drug type:

Antivirals

Analgesic

Non-Steroidal Anti-inflammatory drug

others

By Vaccination type:

Monovalent

Combination

By End User:

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic centers

others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

