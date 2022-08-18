Push-up Paperboard Tube Market 2022 Industry Analysis, Demand, Top Players and Growth Forecast 2030

Global Push-up Paperboard Tube Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Push-up Paperboard Tube Market is valued approximately USD $billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Push-up paperboard tube is made from either wood pulp or recycled pulp and used for packaging of posters, maps, blueprints, electrical products and other fragile goods. The key factor driving the growth of push-up paperboard tube market is the increasing demand for eco-friendly packaging among consumers and manufacturers as push-up paperboard tube is biodegradable and easily recyclable.

According to unep.org, 300 million tons of plastic waste is produced every year globally which is nearly equivalent to the weight of entire human population. Growing demand for attractive packaging, high quality and attractive packaging that would not only increase shelf life of product but also enhance the product appeal among consumer. Push-up paperboard tubes have high consumer appeal as a packaging. However, use of alternative packaging solutions such as plastic tube impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2021-2027. Also, growing demand for sustainable packaging is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Push-up Paperboard Tube market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is a significant region across the world in terms of market share owing. In this region maximum number of people willing to pay more for efficient packaging solution. Moreover, high disposable income of people in North America is driving the growth of push-up paperboard tubes. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as growing industrialization in this region and large numbers of end use industries using push-up paperboard tube in countries such as China and India would create lucrative growth prospects for the Push-up Paperboard Tube market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SKS Bottle & Packaging Inc.

Paper Tube Co.

Ace paper Tube

Sonoco Products Company

Multi Packaging Solution

Pacific Paper Tube

RIDGID Paper Tube Corporation

Visican Ltd.

Smurfit Kappa

CBT packaging

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food & Beverages

Construction Industry

Cosmetics & Personal care Industry

By Raw Material:

Kraft paper

Corrugated board

Composite cardboard tube

By Thickness:

1.55mm -5mm

5mm -9mm

10mm -25mm

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

