Raman Spectroscopy Market Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

Global Raman Spectroscopy Market to reach USD 937.76 million by 2027. Global Raman Spectroscopy Market is valued approximately at USD 561.57 Million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

The global Raman Spectroscopy market is being driven by rise in focus on drug development in healthcare, rising adoption of Raman spectroscopy in various clinical applications as well as rising advancement in the utilization of Raman spectroscopic techniques for the catalysts and catalytic reactions. Furthermore, rise in demand for cloud-based spectroscopy and surge in demand for process analytical technology (PAT) in pharmaceuticals, will provide new opportunities for the global Raman Spectroscopy industry.

For instance, In June 2021, HORIBA Ltd. launched its CiCi-Raman engine, which is designed for high volume OEM industrial customers. The CiCi-Raman-785 offers high-performance spectrometer that features an aberration concave holographic grating configured with HORIBA Scientific’s deep-cooled Syncerity CCD and have a round-to-slit fiber converter that provide high-efficiency collection in a Raman probe. Also, in October 2020, Renishaw PLC launched particle analysis software module for the inVia confocal Raman microscope. As a result, increase in advancement in the utilization of Raman spectroscopic techniques will serve as a catalyst for the Raman Spectroscopy industry in the future. However, high cost associated with the ownership may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are the key region considered for the regional analysis of global raman spectroscopy market. Increase in demand for pharmaceutical, life science, and materials science applications in countries makes the Asia Pacific the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas Asia pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to active participation of governments in improving healthcare infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and rise in the GDP of emerging markets in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo fisher scientific Inc

Agilent technologies, inc.

Bruker Corporation

Mettler-toledo international, inc.

Renishaw PLC

Horiba Ltd

Metrohm AG

Kaiser optical systems, inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Perkinelmer Inc

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Instrument:

Microscopy raman

FT raman

Handheld & portable raman

Other instrument

By Sampling technology :

Surface enhanced raman Scattering

Tip enhanced raman scattering

Others

By Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Material science

Life science

Carbon Material

Semiconductor

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

