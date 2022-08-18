Construction Elastomers Market Size 2022, Share Estimation, Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Forecast 2030

Global Construction Elastomers market to reach USD 7.1 billion by 2027. Global construction elastomers market is valued approximately at USD 4.8 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 5.8% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Elastomers refer to synthetic polymers that have elastic properties and are made of polymers, joined by chemical bonds, which acquires a final slightly crosslinked structure. Elastomers that are used in construction applications are known as construction elastomers. The global construction elastomers market is being driven by growth of construction industry globally and advancement in thermoplastic (TPE) processing industry.

Furthermore, emerging market for biobased elastomers will provide new opportunities for the global construction elastomers industry. There has been increase in the construction spending across the globe. According to Statista, the total spending on construction across the globe is expected to increase from USD 9.5 trillion in 2014 to approximately USD 19.2 trillion by 2035. Such growth in the construction spending across the globe is expected to increase the demand and adoption of construction elastomers which would promote the market growth. However, higher cost of construction elastomers than that of conventional materials may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global construction elastomers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global construction elastomers market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as recovery of residential construction in countries such as China, India, etc., investment by the market players in construction elastomers, growth in the construction industry of the region, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

BASF SE

Dow

Arkema

Covestro AG

Huntsman Corporation

Kraton Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Dupont De Nemours Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Thermoset

Thermoplastic

By Chemistry:

Styrene block copolymers (SBC)

Thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPU)

Styrene-butadiene (SBR)

Ethylene-propylene (EPM/EPDM)

Natural Rubber (NR)

Thermoplastic polyolefin (TPO)

Butyl Elastomer (IIR)

Acrylic (ACM) Elastomer

Thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV)

Silicone (Q) Elastomer

Others

By Application:

Residential

Non-residential

Civil Engineering

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

