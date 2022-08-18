Endoscopy Equipment Market Size 2022 Growth Statistics, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Global Endoscopy Equipment market to reach USD 42.7 billion by 2027. Global endoscopy equipment market is valued approximately at USD 27.3 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of about 6.6% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview

Endoscopy is a minimally invasive surgical procedure that helps in the diagnosis, prevention, treatment of complications associated with visceral organs. Endoscopes are adopted in this process to examine interior hollow cavities or organs in the body. These medical devices are placed in human body through natural cavities or openings or through incisions.

Endoscopy equipment are equipped with a range of other parts such as light source or camera that help medical professionals to analyze internal organs. Endoscopy can be used to investigate different symptoms in digestive system such as vomiting, nausea, difficulty swallowing, abdominal pain, gastrointestinal bleeding and others. The global endoscopy equipment market is being driven by increasing need for endoscopy to diagnose and treat target diseases and rising preference for minimally invasive surgeries. Furthermore, increasing investments to improve healthcare infrastructure and research areas of endoscopy will provide new opportunities for the global endoscopy equipment industry. There has been increase in the consumer preference for minimally invasive surgeries. As per Statista, the size of minimally invasive surgery market across the globe is expected to increase from USD 20.5 billion in 2019 to approximately USD 44.04 billion by 2030. Such growth in the market size of minimally invasive surgery is expected to increase the demand for endoscopy equipment to carry out surgeries which would promote the market growth. However, high overhead costs of endoscopy procedures may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The regional analysis of the global endoscopy equipment market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America accounts for the largest share in terms of market revenue in the global endoscopy equipment market over the forecast period 2021-2027. Factors such as favorable reimbursement policies for endoscopy procedures, increase in the prevalence of different types of diseases, research activities for improving endoscopy techniques, etc. contribute towards the largest market share of the region in the forecast years.

Major market player included in this report are:

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. Kg

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Medtronic, PLC

Hoya Corporation

Nipro Corporation

Smith & Nephew PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Endoscope

Visualization System

Other Endoscope Equipment

Accessories

By Application:

Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

Laparoscopy

Obstetrics/ Gynecology Endoscopy

Arthroscopy

Urology Endoscopy (Cystoscopy)

Bronchoscopy

Ent Endoscopy

Mediastinoscopy

Other Applications

By End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery centers/Clinics

Other End Users

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

