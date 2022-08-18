Magnetoencephalography Market Size and Challenges 2022, Industry Demand, Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Global Magnetoencephalography Market to reach USD $million by 2027. Global Magnetoencephalography Market is valued approximately USD $million in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Magnetoencephalography, or MEG, is a medical test that detects the magnetic fields created by the electrical currents in the human brain without having to pierce or cut the human body. This non-invasive medical test is critical in mapping brain activity and pinpointing the specific area of epileptic illness causes. Increased technical advances in magnetoencephalography (MEG) systems, as well as their expanding usage, are expected to boost the market throughout the projected period.

Furthermore, market expansion is projected to be fueled by the growing prevalence of neurological diseases that cause mortality and disability throughout the world. Furthermore, neurodegenerative illnesses typically affect people in their middle to late years of life, and the prevalence of these diseases is expected to grow as the population ages. By 2030, one out of every five Americans will be beyond the age of 65, according to the Harvard Neurodiscovery Center. If left untreated, neurodegenerative diseases will affect more than 12 million Americans in the next 30 years. Furthermore, the high cost of brain scanning techniques and the magnetoencephalography scanner is a major restriction on the global market, particularly in developing countries with poor reimbursement systems. Also, the availability of alternative scanners and their growing popularity, such as EEG, is likely to restrain market development over the projection period. Whereas, rising research and development efforts are expected to drive the market for magnetoencephalography scanners throughout the projected period.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Magnetoencephalography market. North America dominated the MEG market in 2020. Due to the presence of a big number of market rivals in the region, as well as the high frequency with which new products are released, both appear to be contributing elements to regional market growth. Furthermore, due to growing demand for improved imaging equipment and the rising prevalence of neurological diseases, the market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate over the projected period.

Major market player included in this report are:

Compumedics Limited

Croton Healthcare

Ricoh USA, Inc.

CTF MEG International Services LP

FieldLine Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Clinical

Research

By End-use:

Hospitals

Imaging centres

Academic and research institutes

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

