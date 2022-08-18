Neurological Biomarkers Market Demand Analysis 2022, Top Leading Players with Strategies and Forecast 2030

Global Neurological Biomarkers Market to reach USD 14.3 billion by 2027. Global Neurological Biomarkers Market is valued approximately USD 6.1 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.9% over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease are neurodegenerative illnesses that cause progressive loss of cognitive function, dementia, and movement difficulties. The rise in the incidence of neurological diseases such as migraines, dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, brain tumours, and epilepsy can be contributed to the market’s expansion.

Furthermore, technological advances and the growing demand for early detection of neurological diseases are driving the market growth. In 2019, according to the WHO (World Health Organization), epilepsy accounted for about 13 million disability-adjusted lifespan and more than 0.5 percent of the global burden of illness. The market is projected to expand as the number of instances of Alzheimer’s disease among the elderly population rises. However, the market is expected to be hampered by the adoption of strict government rules for the authorization of commercial use of biomarkers, as well as increasing ethical problems surrounding early detection of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. Whereas, the growth in demand for customized medicine is expected to provide opportunities for neurological biomarker market growth in forecasting years.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Neurological Biomarkers market. North America held the largest market share in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period. The region’s dominance is due to a considerable rise in illness burden, adoption of biomarkers for diagnostic, therapeutic development, and prognostic reasons, and increased research funding. Furthermore, in forecasting years, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be driven by an increase in the number of clinical trials undertaken in emerging nations such as India and China, increased illness burden, and growing demand for targeted medicines in the central nervous system.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Banyan Biomarkers, Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

DiaGenic ASA

Quanterix

Myriad RBM

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Alzheimer’s Disease

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Others

By Type:

Genomic

Proteomic

Metabolomic

Imaging

Others

By End-use:

Hospital & Hospital Laboratories

Independent Clinical Diagnostic Centers

Research Organizations and Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

