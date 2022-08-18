Sports Betting Market Challenges 2022 Growth, Industry Demand, Size, Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Global Sports Betting Market to reach USD $billion by 2027. Global Sports Betting Market is valued approximately USD billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2021-2027.

Market Overview-

Sports betting is a form of gambling that entails predicting the outcomes of any sporting event and placing bets accordingly. Horse racing, football, poker, and a variety of other activities fall under this category. Individuals and bettors in the sport may both benefit from this segment’s development potential. The demand for sports betting is being fueled by factors such as the penetration of connected devices, the shifting legal environment of the broader gambling sector, and the increasing digital infrastructure.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3721

Furthermore, as the number of sports leagues and events grows, so does the demand for sports betting among millennials and older people all around the world. Due of the full prohibition on sporting activities in most regions of the world, the COVID-19 epidemic had a significant impact on the sports sector, particularly land-based sports. However, due to eSports betting, the popularity of online sports betting increased significantly throughout the epidemic. For instance, according to LOOT.BET, one of the largest Esports bookies, online betting volumes increased by over 67 percent in 2020. Government rules governing the entire gaming sector are projected to stifle market expansion in many regions and countries. In the forecasting years, however, the use of AI and blockchain technology is expected to drive market growth. For instance, the Gambling Commission, introduced the Gambling Act 2005 to legalize commercial gambling in the United Kingdom. Furthermore, in December 2020, the same act was reviewed, and the government required platform providers to comply with technical developments.

The main regions of Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World are included in the geographical analysis of the worldwide Sports Betting market. In 2020, Europe had the highest revenue share, and this is anticipated to continue throughout the projection period. The rise of the regional industry is linked to the adoption of safety rules and regulations for both offline and online betting in most of the region’s countries. Furthermore, prominent sports such as horse racing and football, as well as popular football teams such as Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea F.C., are well-known in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom. In 2020, Asia Pacific had the second-largest revenue share, and it is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projection period. The market in this region is being driven by factors such as the rising number of individuals wagering on sports such as cricket, hockey, football, and basketball. Furthermore, the legalization of sports betting in countries including India and Australia, as well as factors such as increased internet penetration and middle-class family income levels, are driving market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

888 Holdings Plc

Bet365

Betsson AB

Churchill Downs Incorporated

Entain plc

Flutter Entertainment Plc

IGT

Kindred Group Plc

Sportech Plc

William Hill Plc

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report) :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3721

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Platform:

Offline

Online

By Type:

Fixed Odds Wagering

Exchange Betting

Live/In Play Betting

Pari-mutuel

eSports Betting

Others

By Sports:

Football

Basketball

Baseball

Horse Racing

Cricket

Hockey

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Access full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3721

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Aim of the Report

This study aims to determine the market size of various segments and countries with forecast values for next ten years.

Within the regions and countries studied, the report covers both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry.

It also provides detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers & challenges that will influence the market’s future growth.

The report will also include investment opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders. In addition, an in-depth analysis of key players’ products and the competitive landscape.

Access full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=bw3721

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/