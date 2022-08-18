Heparin Market Growth, Outlook by – Opportunities and Forecast 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Heparin Market Research areSanofi, Leo Pharma, Pfizer, GlaxosmitheKline, Baxter Healthcare, Fresnius Kabi AG, Aspen Holdings and other key market players.

The Global Heparin Market stood at around USD 5 Billion in 2020 and likely to expand at CAGR of nearly 4% in the next 8 years till 2028

Our industry experts anticipate that within the heparin market, the Ultra Low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH) is expected to dominate the product segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 10% to 1.5% during the forecast period. In addition, venous thrombosis is anticipated to dominate the application segment of the heparin market, growing at a CAGR ranging from 1% to 5% by 2022. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest geographic segment in the market, growing at a CAGR ranging from 5% to 1.0% during the forecast period.

Growing population of the people suffering from Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) and obesity is one of the major driving factors for the heparin market.

The declining imports from China and the growing adoption of the new oral anticoagulants are also some of the major drivers for the market for heparin.

The possibility of the regulatory approval of synthetic heparin and the comeback of bovine heparin in the United States will create new opportunities for the heparin manufacturers and the crude heparin suppliers to make strides in this market.

On the other hand, the risks and harmful side effects from porcine heparin and the stringent regulatory scenario in some geographical areas are some of the challenges faced by the global heparin market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report the heparin market by the following segments:

Heparin Market, by Product Segments

Unfractionated Heparin(UFH)

Low Molecular Weight Heparin(LMWH)

Ultra Low Molecular Weight Heparin(ULMWH)

Heparin Market, by Route of Administration

Intravenous Injection

Subcutaneous Injection

Heparin Market, by Applications

Clinical Trials

Medical Devices

Venous Thromboembolism

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

