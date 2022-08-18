Medical Robotics Market Prospects And Upcoming s and Opportunities Analyzed for Coming Years

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Robotics Market Research areAethon Inc., Intuitive Surgical, Inc., Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc., Hocoma AG, Intouch Health Technologies, Inc., Mazor Robotics Ltd., Hansen Medical, Inc., Varian Medical System, Inc., Medtech SA, Titan Medical Inc., ReWalk Robotics, Medrobotics Corporation, KUKA Roboter GmbH, Kinova, Myomo Inc., Transenterix, Inc., and other key market players.

Medical Robotics Market is worth USD 5.38 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 14.56 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 18.1% from 2016 to 2022.

The global medical robotics market report offers in-depth analysis of the market size (revenue), market share, major market segments, different geographic regions, forecast for the next five years, key market players, and premium industry trends. It also focuses on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the medical robotics market.

KEY BENEFITS OF THE REPORT:

In-depth analysis of the key factors propelling the growth of the global market

Detailed analysis of the geographic region that will witness the strongest growth

Granular analysis of the current market scenario and the expected market grow

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The growth of the medical robotics market is significantly fueled by the mechanization advancements, the rising number of geriatric population, and the rising occurrence of disabilities in the individuals.

The lack of skilled medical faculty, increasing labor costs, and the rising healthcare expenditure have increased the demand for medical robotics from hospital facilities for mechanizing their operations and receiving techniques.

However, the buying and establishment expenses of the medical robotics frameworks may hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period, particularly in the rising economies.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the medical robotics market by the following segments:

Medical Robotics Market, by Products

Robotic Systems

Surgical Robots

Laparoscopy Surgical Robotic Systems

Neurosurgical Robotic Systems

Orthopedic Robotic Systems

Steerable Robotic Systems

Robotic Systems for Rehabilitation Services

Assistive Robots

Therapeutic Robots

Orthotics Robots

Prosthetic Robots

Exoskeletons

Robotic Systems for Hospitals and Pharmacies

Telemedicine Robots

I.V. Robots

Pharmacy Robots

Instruments and Accessories

Medical Robotics Market, by Applications

Laparoscopy

Cardiology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Rehabilitation

Other Applications

