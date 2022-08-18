In-Flight Connectivity Market Applications, Industry Chain Structure, Growth, and Forecast to 2030

Key Companies Covered in the In-Flight Connectivity Market Research areGogo, Inc., ViaSat, Inc., Global Eagle Entertainment, Inc., Thales Group, Honeywell International, Inc., SITA, Panasonic Corporation, Thinkom Solutions, Inc., Kymeta Corporation, EchoStar Corporation and other key market players.

In-Flight Connectivity Market is worth USD 2.45 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 4.62 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 13.5% from 2016 to 2021.

Our industry experts that within the in-flight connectivity market, the hardware to dominate the in-flight connectivity types segment growing at a CAGR ranging from 50% to 100% during the forecast period. In addition connectivity service segment expected to hold the largest share growing at a CAGR ranging from 15% 20% during the forecast period. The satellite technology expected dominate the technology segment of the market growing at CAGR of more than 20 during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become the fastest growing region in in-flight connectivity market growing at a CAGR of more than 20% by 2021.

KEY PREMIUM INDUSTRY INSIGHTS:

The rising number passengers and introduction of favorable policies touse personal electronic devices onboard is the major drivers that is expected to boost the growth of the global in-flight connectivity market over the forecast period.

Ongoing advancements in the networking technology and the rapidly increasing demand for the onboard services responsible in the market growth.

The deployment is major challenges anticipated to implode the adaptation of the in-flight connectivity hardware solution and services especially in developed region. Data privacy and security threats is hampering growth of the inflight connectivity market

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the in-flight connectivity market by the following segments:

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Type

Hardware

Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Hardware

Antenna

Wireless LAN Controller

Wireless Access Point

Wireless Hotspot Gateway

Other Connectivity Hardware

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Service

Entertainment Service

Connectivity Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Connectivity Service

Consulting Service

Network Designing and Planning Service

Integration and Implementation Service

Repair and Maintenance Service

In-flight Connectivity Market, by Technology

Air-to-ground Technology

Satellite Technology

Ka-band Technology

Ku-band Technology

SwiftBroadband Technology

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

