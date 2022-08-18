Dermatology Devices Market Overall Study Report with Top Key Player, Application 2022-2030

Key Companies Covered in the Dermatology Devices Market Research areCutera Inc., Alma Lasers, Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., Lumenis Ltd., Solta Medical Inc., Michelson Diagnostics Limited, PhotoMedex, Inc., Lutronic Corporation, Syneron Medical Ltd., Hill Rom Holdings, Inc., and other key market players.

Dermatology Devices Market is worth USD 8.66 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 16.05 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.83%, from 2016 to 2022.

Our industry experts anticipate that within the dermatology devices market, the treatment devices segment will be the fastest-growing segment, growing at a CAGR ranging from 10% to 15% during the forecast period. In addition, the light therapy devices are expected to hold the largest share in the treatment devices segment, growing at a CAGR of more than 10%, during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the range of 10% to 15%, during the forecast period.

The factors driving the market growth includes increasing consumer awareness about aesthetic procedures, the high prevalence of skin disorders, technological innovations, and rising healthcare expenditures.

The high availability and rising adoption rate of minimally invasive cosmetic procedures are expected to boost the market growth.

Owing to ozone layer depletion, there is an increasing threat of skin cancer, thereby making skin cancer diagnosis as one of the leading application segment of the market.

There is an increasing demand for cosmetic surgery across the globe. Owing to constant urge among people to appear good and upgrade their personalities, the dermatology devices market has shown tremendous growth over the past few years.

However, stringent reimbursement and regulatory policies for medical devices, especially in emerging economies, may impede the growth of this market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION:

This report analyzes the dermatology devices market by the following segments:

Dermatology Devices Market, by Types

By Diagnostic Devices Types

Imaging Techniques

Dermatoscopes

Microscopes

By Treatment Devices Types

Light Therapy Devices

Lasers

Electrosurgical Equipment

Liposuction Devices

Microdermabrasion

Cryotherapy Devices

Dermatology Devices Market, by Application

By Diagnostic Devices Application

Skin Cancer Diagnosis

Other Diagnostic Applications

By Treatment Devices Application

Acne

Psoriasis

Skin Rejuvenation

Wrinkle Removal

Vascular Lesions

Hair Removal

Skin Resurfacing

Other Applications

Dermatology Devices Market, by End-Users

Home

Hospitals

Clinics

Table of Content:

Market Definition and Overview

Research Method and Logic

Market Competition Analysis

Product and Service Analysis

Strategies for Company to Deal with the Impact of COVID-19

Market Segment by Type, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Segment by Application, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market by by Region, Historical Data and Market Forecasts

Market Dynamic Analysis and Development Suggestions

