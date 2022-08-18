Taiwan estimates 333 human trafficking victims still in Cambodia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 40 Taiwanese victims of human trafficking have returned home from Cambodia, but 333 are still waiting to be saved, the government said Thursday (Aug. 18).

Dozens of Taiwanese were lured to the Southeast Asian country with the promise of high-paying jobs, but after a journey accompanied by human traffickers, they were forced into illegal work, while finding it difficult to escape.

After its weekly meeting, the Cabinet said that following an investigation from March through July and after visits to 4,679 households, it had concluded that a total of 373 people had been tricked into traveling to Cambodia for high-paying jobs which did not exist, CNA reported.

The government said it had assisted 40 people to return to Taiwan, but 333 were still left inside the Southeast Asian country, waiting for help to leave. About 99% had been forced to conduct electronic fraud, with only a small group forced into the sex industry.

A special taskforce was working on prevention, persuasion, rescue, and prosecution in order to fight human trafficking and save the victims, according to Cabinet spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成).

The first isolated cases of Cambodia-based scams appeared in March, he said, but it was not until July, when police broke up major gang-related trafficking rings, that the number of reported cases began to spiral.

The situation was complicated because some of the people who had traveled to Cambodia were not victims, while some were initial victims who then tried to lure other innocent people, as if to replace them, Lo said.

The absence of official diplomatic relations between Taiwan and Cambodia was a problem, but international cooperation would help the victims, especially since citizens of other countries, including Malaysia, Thailand, and even the United States were also targeted.