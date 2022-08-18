Taiwan firms panned for being soft on China but harsh on own government

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese business tycoons are being accused of double standards in being lenient with Beijing but harsh on their own government when it comes to power crunches.

Taiwanese business expert Hsieh Chin-ho (謝金河) on Wednesday (Aug. 17) lashed out at some industry leaders who refrain from criticizing China over its recent power shortage but have been strident in their criticisms of the Taiwanese government whenever the country experiences blackouts.

Chairman Lin Por-fong (林伯豐) of the Taiwan Glass Group, for example, said Tuesday that Taiwanese companies in Sichuan will be hit hard by the order for factories to halt operations for six days, but they will hold out. The tone appeared softer compared to his attitude towards the Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration, Hsieh lambasted.

Lin has been among the first to take a swipe at the Taiwanese government when the country encounters power woes. The businessman, who serves as the head of the Third Wednesday Club, which boasts over 70 corporate members, also expressed bitterness over the proposed hike in electricity prices earlier this year.

The week-long power cut and production shutdown in Sichuan are likely to deal a blow to Taiwan’s laptop and display screen supply chains. Foxconn, Quanta Computer, Compal Electronics, Wistron, and Pegatron are among the affected, Hsieh noted.

While Taiwanese authorities will almost certainly come under fire if power rationing lasts over six hours, not a single Taiwanese firm with a presence in China has dared to voice its discontent about the rolling blackouts that stretch for six days, Hsieh said, disappointed.

“For the companies, castigating their own government in Taiwan may serve to win favor from the Chinese officials,” he assumed. With cross-strait tensions rising, “business gurus can choose to be silent rather than insult Taiwan,” Hsieh said.