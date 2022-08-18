Vancouver 2, Colorado 1

|Colorado
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Vancouver
|2
|0
|—
|2
First Half_1, Vancouver, Gauld, 5 (Gressel), 14th minute; 2, Vancouver, Gauld, 6, 40th.
Second Half_3, Colorado, Zardes, 7, 76th.
Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clinton Irwin; Vancouver, Thomas Hasal, Cody Cropper.
Yellow Cards_Priso-Mbongue, Colorado, 90th+7.
Referee_Filip Dujic. Assistant Referees_Michael Barwegen, Ian Anderson, Tim Ford. 4th Official_Ismail Elfath.
A_14,682.
___
Colorado_William Yarbrough; Steven Beitashour (Darren Yapi, 90th+2), Keegan Rosenberry, Gustavo Vallecilla (Lalas Abubakar, 59th), Daniel Wilson; Felipe Gutierrez (Collen Warner, 80th), Max (Ralph Priso-Mbongue, 80th); Jonathan Lewis, Sam Nicholson (Michael Barrios, 59th), Diego Rubio, Gyasi Zardes.
Vancouver_Thomas Hasal; Tristan Blackmon, Javain Brown (Jake Nerwinski, 34th), Marcus Godinho (Russell Teibert, 68th), Julian Gressel (Luis Martins, 86th), Ranko Veselinovic; Sebastian Berhalter, Andres Cubas, Ryan Gauld, Alessandro Schopf (Ryan Raposo, 46th); Lucas Cavallini (Tosaint Ricketts, 86th).