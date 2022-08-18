Advisor to Lithuanian PM selected as Taiwan trade office director

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Paulius Lukauskas, an advisor to the Lithuanian prime minister, has been selected to head the Baltic nation’s trade office in Taipei beginning in September, the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy and Innovation said on Wednesday (Aug. 17).

According to the ministry, a total of eight people applied for the post and Lukauskas was chosen in the end. He previously served as a government vice-chancellor and is now an advisor to the prime minister regarding strategic reforms, according to LRT.

“The fact that our delegate is starting to work in Taipei for the first time will not only help diversify Lithuania’s economic representation in the Asian region but will also promote mutual technological cooperation,” Minister of Economy and Innovation Ausrine Armonaite said in a statement. She pointed out that Taiwan is one of Lithuania's major partners in innovation, exports, and foreign direct investment.

From January to June, Lithuanian exports to Taiwan increased by approximately one-third over the same period last year, reaching a total of 11.5 million euros (NT$351 million), the minister said. The trade office staff in Taiwan will promote Lithuanian economic and trade activities in Asia as well as bilateral scientific and technological cooperation, she added.

Establishing trade missions is Lithuania’s approach to representing economic interests in another country. Currently, Lithuania has trade offices in 66 countries, including Taiwan, Finland, Germany, France, Sweden, and Slovakia, per the Ministry of Economy and Innovation.

Taiwan opened its Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania, located in the capital city of Vilnius, in November 2021.