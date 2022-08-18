Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal

Taiwan holds night takeoffs for F-16V fighter jets to practice combat readiness

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/18 11:32
F-16V takes off on evening of Aug. 17.

F-16V takes off on evening of Aug. 17. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese F-16V fighters armed with missiles on Wednesday (Aug. 17) roared off the runway at Hualien Air Base during a night demonstration of the warplanes' capabilities with a "combat readiness" exercise.

Two F-16Vs from the Air Force's 5th Tactical Composite Wing provided a demonstration of night takeoffs for the media. The fighter jets were armed with a full complement of anti-ship and air-to-air missiles.

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)

During the afternoon, ground crews demonstrated arming the fighters with Boeing AGM-84L Harpoon anti-ship missiles, AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles, and AIM-120C-7 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles, reported CNA. During the loading process, officials explained the various considerations when mounting the weapons, such as positioning, balance, and a time limit of 60 minutes.

Sung Yu-ning (宋玉寧), a senior editor of Defense International Magazine, told the news agency that the Air Force's missile mounting operations on Wednesday were in response to Chinese warships recently appearing off the coast of Taiwan and the corresponding actions taken by the military to guard territorial waters. He added that the AIM-120C-7 and AIM-9X missiles were meant to demonstrate that the fighter can conduct both air and sea interdictions at the same time.

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)

In the evening, the Air Force's 5th Tactical Composite Wing demonstrated an emergency night take-off mission. Outside Hangar No. 4, a bell suddenly rang and pilots on standby immediately rushed out of the standby room and boarded the fighter jets and a ground crew foreman carried out an inspection of the aircraft. The aircraft left their hangars, taxied to the runway, and blasted off into the night sky, a process that must take less than six minutes, according to regulations to complete the "combat readiness tasks."

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)

Taiwan F-16Vs roar into night sky armed with missile arsenal
(CNA photo)
F-16V
F-16V fighter jet
fighter jets
Taiwan Air Force
ADIZ incursions
PLA exercises
show of force
military exercise
Harpoon anti-ship missiles
AIM-9X Sidewinder

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan Air Force demonstrates mounting of missiles on F-16V jets
Taiwan Air Force demonstrates mounting of missiles on F-16V jets
2022/08/17 20:28
Taiwan calls China's military drills 'absurd and savage'
Taiwan calls China's military drills 'absurd and savage'
2022/08/16 18:45
German fighter jets to fly past Taiwan
German fighter jets to fly past Taiwan
2022/08/16 13:31
China accuses US senators of disrupting peace in Taiwan Strait, holds military drills
China accuses US senators of disrupting peace in Taiwan Strait, holds military drills
2022/08/15 18:42
22 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships tracked around Taiwan
22 Chinese warplanes, 6 warships tracked around Taiwan
2022/08/15 10:26