New England 2, Toronto FC 2

|New England
|1
|1
|—
|2
|Toronto FC
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Half_1, Toronto FC, Bernardeschi, 4 (penalty kick), 31st minute; 2, New England, McNamara, 2, 37th.
Second Half_3, New England, Rennicks, 2 (Gil), 48th; 4, Toronto FC, Criscito, 1 (Michael Bradley), 75th.
Goalies_New England, Djordje Petrovic, Earl Edwards Jr.; Toronto FC, Alex Bono, Gregory Ranjitsingh.
Yellow Cards_Makoun, New England, 29th; Akinola, Toronto FC, 35th; Laryea, Toronto FC, 78th.
Referee_Fotis Bazakos. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Tyler Wyrostek, Michael Radchuk. 4th Official_Drew Fischer.
A_28,464.
___
New England_Djordje Petrovic; Brandon Bye, Andrew Farrell, Omar Gonzalez, DeJuan Jones, Christian Makoun; Emmanuel Boateng (Noel Buck, 68th), Carles Gil, Wilfrid Kaptoum (Matt Polster, 24th), Tommy McNamara; Justin Rennicks (Esmir Bajraktarevic, 68th).
Toronto FC_Alex Bono; Domenico Criscito, Lukas MacNaughton, Chris Mavinga; Federico Bernardeschi, Richie Laryea, Michael Bradley, Jonathan Osorio; Ayo Akinola (Jesus Jimenez, 66th), Lorenzo Insigne, Jayden Nelson (Deandre Kerr, 65th).