Ukraine parliament to establish Taiwan Friendship Group

15-member group intends to deepen Taiwan-Ukraine relations

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/08/18 10:07
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ukraine Parliament, Verkhovna Rada, will establish a cross-party Taiwan Friendship Group, led by Oleksandr Merezhko, head of the Committee on Foreign Policy and Interparliamentary Cooperation.

Merezhko said on Wednesday (Aug. 17) that the group hopes to develop relations with Taiwan in various fields, including economic, cultural, and humanitarian aid, per CNA. However, the group will not be officially established until the next parliament plenary session and it is announced by Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Oleksiyovych Stefanchuk, he said.

It will have 15 members, 10 of which belong to the ruling Servant of the People party, three from the Holos party, and two from the European Solidarity party, according to Holos politician Inna Sovsun, a member of the upcoming Taiwan Friendship Group.

The group is being formed as an expression of gratitude for Taiwan’s support amidst the war against Russia, Merezhko said. Taiwan has placed sanctions on Russia and assisted Ukraine in the reconstruction of war-torn cities, he added.

Merezhko also said Taiwan and Ukraine both share the values of democracy, human rights, and freedom. "Taiwan stands with Ukraine in this global conflict between free and authoritarian worlds."

Once the friendship group is formally established, the two nations can substantially deepen bilateral ties, Merezhko said. He revealed that he prefers the model that Poland has developed for exchanges with Taiwan.

Poland has a representative office in Taipei and has inked a number of agreements, he noted.

Taiwan has provided financial and humanitarian aid to Ukraine and to other neighboring nations sheltering Ukrainian refugees since the Ukraine-Russia war began in February. Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) has also spoken with Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko in April and with Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov in May.
