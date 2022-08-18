Picking up driftwood in some areas no longer crime in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has moved to de-criminalize driftwood scavenging on riversides and beaches not located in state forests.

Residents can now pick up driftwood, except during a designated period when such wood is being cleaned up and counted by authorities following a natural disaster, according to an amended guideline for driftwood management published by the Forestry Bureau.

While collecting precious wood is still outlawed, there are exceptions. If the lumber does not come with government marks and is shorter than 2 meters and with a less-than-20-centimeter diameter, or weighs less than 50 kilograms, it is free to collect.

Precious wood is defined as having high economic or ecological value as declared by the central competent authority, pursuant to the Forestry Act (森林法).

Previously, collecting displaced lumber washed onto beaches or rives after typhoons or storms was only permitted for a month by local authorities. Many have unwittingly committed an offense by scavenging driftwood to make art, per Agriharvest.

Still, those collecting the wood for commercial use are required to register with district stations of the Forestry Bureau. The relaxation of rules aims to ensure the rights of beachside residents to access such wood, said Lin Hwa-Ching (林華慶), director-general of the bureau.

More information about driftwood can be found in a special section set up on the bureau's website.



Officials measuring driftwood in Taiwan. (Forestry Bureau photo)