Sweden, Finland advance to world junior hockey semifinals

By Associated Press
2022/08/18 06:18
Sweden's Emil Andrae (4) and Latvia's Girts Silkalns (15) battle for the puck during the first period in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey ...
Sweden's Linus Sjodin (18) is checked by Latvia's Ralfs Bergmanis (16) during the second period in the quarterfinals of the world junior hockey champi...
Latvia's Harijs Brants (12), Gustavs Ozolins (9), Rainers Darzins (14) and Bogdans Hodass (17) celebrate a goal against Sweden during the second perio...
Finland's Roby Jarventie (13), Aleksi Heimosalmi (21) and Joel Maatta (18) celebrate a goal against Germany during the third period of an IIHF World J...
Finland's Joel Maatta, left, scores a goal against Germany's goalie Florian Bugl (29) during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Champions...
Finland celebrates a goal against Germany during the third period of an IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship quarterfinal game in Edmonton, Wednesday...
Finland's goalie Leevi Merilainen (1) makes the save on Germany's Josef Eham (18) during the second period in the quarterfinals of world junior hockey...

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Emil Andrae broke a tie midway through the third period and Sweden beat Latvia 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the world junior hockey semifinals.

Isak Rosen opened the scoring for Sweden on a power play in the first period. Gustavs Ozolins tied it late in second period. Jesper Wallstedt made 12 saves for Sweden.

In the first quarterfinal, Finland beat Germany 5-2. In the night session, Canada faced Switzerland, and the defending champion United States opposed the Czech Republic.

Roby Jarventie had two goals and two assists for Finland. Kasper Simontaival and Joel Maatta each had a goal and an assist, with Finland scoring four times on the power play.

Roni Hirvonen also scored and Leevi Merilainen made 19 saves. Bennet Rossmy had two power-play goals for Germany.