West Indies wins toss, bowls in 1st ODI vs. New Zealand

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS (AP) — The West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl in the first one-day international against New Zealand which began Wednesday under the threat of rain at the Kensington Oval.

New Zealand named two spinning allrounders in Michael Bracewell and Mitchell Santner and named Finn Allen at the top of the order in a full-strength team.

The West Indies are without Shimron Hetmeyer, Keemo Paul and Gudakesh Motie who have been ruled out with injuries or for personal reasons.

Jermaine Blackwood returns to the West Indies lineup for the first time since 2015 and Yannic Cariah has been named to make his one-day international debut after recently playing for West Indies A against Bangladesh A. Kevin Sinclair also will play his first ODI for the West Indies.

Nicholas Pooran returns to captain the home side after missing the third Twenty20 international between the teams.

___

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (captain), Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Kevin Sinclair, Yannic Cariah, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein.

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Nigel Duguid, West Indies. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports