Barrero gets game-ending hit as Reds beat Phillies 1-0

By GARY SCHATZ , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/08/18 03:20
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday, Aug...
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Jose Barrero (2) throws to second baseman Alejo Lopez to begin a double play on a ball hit by Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bo...
Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm runs the bases after hitting a double during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesd...
Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Ranger Suarez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Wednesday, Aug. 17...

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jose Barrero hit a game-ending RBI single off Seranthony Domínguez with two out in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 1-0 on Wednesday.

Albert Almora Jr. helped set up Barrero's winning hit with a one-out walk. Almora advanced to second on Alejo Lopez's single and hustled home when Barrero hit a grounder back up the middle.

It was the first run allowed by Domínguez (6-4) since July 10, snapping a string of 11 consecutive scoreless appearances.

Rookie left-hander Nick Lodolo pitched a career-high seven innings for Cincinnati, allowing five hits. Alexis Díaz (4-1) got six outs for the win.