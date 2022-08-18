Oakland A's release SS Andrus, bring up INF Neuse

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Oakland Athletics released veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus on Wednesday.

Andrus, who turns 34 on Aug. 26, hit .237 with eight homers and 30 RBIs in 106 games in his second season with the A's. He was acquired in a trade with Texas in February 2021.

Last-place Oakland also recalled infielder Sheldon Neuse from Triple-A Las Vegas before their game at the Rangers. The 27-year-old Neuse appeared in 70 games with the A's earlier this season, batting .227 with three homers and 21 RBIs.

Andrus broke into the majors with Texas in 2009 and spent his first 12 seasons with the Rangers, making two AL All-Star teams. He is a .270 hitter with 87 homers and 703 RBIs in 1,904 career games.

He hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning of Oakland's 5-1 win against Texas on Tuesday night.

___

