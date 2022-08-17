Alexa
American League Glance

By Associated Press
2022/08/17 22:01
All Times EDT

East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 72 45 .615 _
Tampa Bay 62 53 .539 9
Toronto 61 54 .530 10
Baltimore 61 55 .526 10½
Boston 58 59 .496 14
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 55 .530 _
Minnesota 60 55 .522 1
Chicago 61 56 .521 1
Kansas City 48 70 .407 14½
Detroit 45 74 .378 18
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 75 43 .636 _
Seattle 64 54 .542 11
Texas 52 64 .448 22
Los Angeles 51 66 .436 23½
Oakland 42 75 .359 32½

___

Tuesday's Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday's Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.