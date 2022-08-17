|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|0
|6
|Arsenal
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|6
|Brentford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|Tottenham
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|3
|4
|Newcastle
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|Leeds
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|3
|4
|Chelsea
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|Brighton
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Aston Villa
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Nottingham Forest
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Bournemouth
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Fulham
|2
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|2
|Wolverhampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Leicester
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|6
|1
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Southampton
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|1
|Everton
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|West Ham
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|0
|Man United
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|0
Aston Villa 2, Everton 1
Arsenal 4, Leicester 2
Brighton 0, Newcastle 0
Man City 4, Bournemouth 0
Southampton 2, Leeds 2
Wolverhampton 0, Fulham 0
Brentford 4, Man United 0
Nottingham Forest 1, West Ham 0
Chelsea 2, Tottenham 2
Liverpool 1, Crystal Palace 1
Tottenham vs. Wolverhampton, 7:30 a.m.
Crystal Palace vs. Aston Villa, 10 a.m.
Everton vs. Nottingham Forest, 10 a.m.
Fulham vs. Brentford, 10 a.m.
Leicester vs. Southampton, 10 a.m.
Bournemouth vs. Arsenal, 12:30 p.m.
Leeds vs. Chelsea, 9 a.m.
West Ham vs. Brighton, 9 a.m.
Newcastle vs. Man City, 11:30 a.m.
Man United vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m.
Southampton vs. Man United, 7:30 a.m.
Brentford vs. Everton, 10 a.m.
Brighton vs. Leeds, 10 a.m.
Chelsea vs. Leicester, 10 a.m.
Liverpool vs. Bournemouth, 10 a.m.
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 10 a.m.
Arsenal vs. Fulham, 12:30 p.m.
Aston Villa vs. West Ham, 9 a.m.
Wolverhampton vs. Newcastle, 9 a.m.
Nottingham Forest vs. Tottenham, 11:30 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Blackburn
|3
|3
|0
|0
|6
|1
|9
|Hull
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|3
|8
|Watford
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|2
|8
|Millwall
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|6
|7
|Cardiff
|3
|2
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|Preston
|4
|1
|3
|0
|1
|0
|6
|Blackpool
|4
|2
|0
|2
|2
|3
|6
|Rotherham
|3
|1
|2
|0
|5
|1
|5
|Sunderland
|3
|1
|2
|0
|6
|5
|5
|Birmingham
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Burnley
|4
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|5
|Swansea
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|6
|5
|Sheffield United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|4
|Bristol City
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|6
|4
|QPR
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Norwich
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Wigan
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|3
|Huddersfield
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|6
|3
|Stoke
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|3
|Reading
|3
|1
|0
|2
|2
|6
|3
|Middlesbrough
|3
|0
|2
|1
|5
|6
|2
|West Brom
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|2
|Luton Town
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|4
|2
|Coventry
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|4
|1
Watford 1, Burnley 0
Cardiff 1, Birmingham 0
Blackpool 0, Swansea 1
Huddersfield 3, Stoke 1
Hull 2, Norwich 1
Luton Town 0, Preston 1
Millwall 3, Coventry 2
Rotherham 4, Reading 0
Sunderland 2, QPR 2
Wigan 1, Bristol City 1
Middlesbrough 2, Sheffield United 2
Blackburn 2, West Brom 1
Birmingham 1, Watford 1
Bristol City 2, Luton Town 0
Burnley 1, Hull 1
Coventry vs. Wigan, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Norwich 2, Huddersfield 1
Preston 0, Rotherham 0
Swansea 2, Millwall 2
QPR 0, Blackpool 1
Stoke vs. Middlesbrough, 2:45 p.m.
Sheffield United vs. Sunderland, 3 p.m.
Reading vs. Blackburn, 3 p.m.
West Brom vs. Cardiff, 3 p.m.
Norwich vs. Millwall, 3 p.m.
Birmingham vs. Wigan, 10 a.m.
Burnley vs. Blackpool, 10 a.m.
Coventry vs. Huddersfield, 10 a.m.
Preston vs. Watford, 10 a.m.
QPR vs. Rotherham, 10 a.m.
Reading vs. Middlesbrough, 10 a.m.
Sheffield United vs. Blackburn, 10 a.m.
Stoke vs. Sunderland, 10 a.m.
Swansea vs. Luton Town, 10 a.m.
West Brom vs. Hull, 10 a.m.
Bristol City vs. Cardiff, 7 a.m.
Luton Town vs. Sheffield United, 3 p.m.
Sunderland vs. Norwich, 7:30 a.m.
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 10 a.m.
Blackpool vs. Bristol City, 10 a.m.
Cardiff vs. Preston, 10 a.m.
Huddersfield vs. West Brom, 10 a.m.
Hull vs. Coventry, 10 a.m.
Middlesbrough vs. Swansea, 10 a.m.
Millwall vs. Reading, 10 a.m.
Rotherham vs. Birmingham, 10 a.m.
Watford vs. QPR, 10 a.m.
Wigan vs. Burnley, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Ipswich
|4
|3
|1
|0
|7
|2
|10
|Peterborough
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|4
|9
|Portsmouth
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|4
|8
|Bolton
|4
|2
|2
|0
|5
|1
|8
|Exeter
|4
|2
|1
|1
|9
|4
|7
|Charlton
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|4
|7
|Derby
|4
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|7
|Sheffield Wednesday
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|5
|7
|Barnsley
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|3
|6
|Bristol Rovers
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Lincoln
|4
|1
|3
|0
|4
|3
|6
|Plymouth
|4
|2
|0
|2
|5
|7
|6
|Cambridge United
|4
|2
|0
|2
|4
|6
|6
|Accrington Stanley
|3
|1
|2
|0
|7
|6
|5
|Fleetwood Town
|4
|1
|2
|1
|4
|4
|5
|Shrewsbury
|4
|1
|2
|1
|2
|2
|5
|Forest Green
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|4
|4
|Port Vale
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|7
|4
|Oxford United
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|3
|Wycombe
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|8
|3
|Milton Keynes Dons
|4
|1
|0
|3
|2
|6
|3
|Morecambe
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|5
|2
|Cheltenham
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|6
|1
|Burton Albion
|4
|0
|1
|3
|4
|12
|1
Bristol Rovers 1, Oxford United 0
Accrington Stanley 4, Burton Albion 4
Cambridge United 2, Exeter 1
Cheltenham 0, Portsmouth 2
Derby 2, Barnsley 1
Ipswich 3, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Lincoln 1, Forest Green 1
Morecambe 1, Fleetwood Town 1
Plymouth 2, Peterborough 0
Port Vale 0, Bolton 0
Sheffield Wednesday 1, Charlton 0
Wycombe 1, Shrewsbury 2
Barnsley 3, Bristol Rovers 0
Bolton 1, Morecambe 0
Burton Albion 0, Ipswich 1
Charlton 5, Plymouth 1
Exeter 3, Wycombe 1
Fleetwood Town 0, Cheltenham 0
Forest Green vs. Accrington Stanley, 2:45 p.m. ppd
Milton Keynes Dons 2, Port Vale 1
Oxford United 1, Lincoln 2
Peterborough 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0
Portsmouth 4, Cambridge United 1
Shrewsbury 0, Derby 0
Barnsley vs. Wycombe, 10 a.m.
Bolton vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Burton Albion vs. Port Vale, 10 a.m.
Charlton vs. Cambridge United, 10 a.m.
Exeter vs. Cheltenham, 10 a.m.
Fleetwood Town vs. Derby, 10 a.m.
Forest Green vs. Plymouth, 10 a.m.
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Accrington Stanley, 10 a.m.
Oxford United vs. Morecambe, 10 a.m.
Peterborough vs. Lincoln, 10 a.m.
Portsmouth vs. Bristol Rovers, 10 a.m.
Shrewsbury vs. Ipswich, 10 a.m.
Accrington Stanley vs. Exeter, 10 a.m.
Bristol Rovers vs. Shrewsbury, 10 a.m.
Cambridge United vs. Burton Albion, 10 a.m.
Cheltenham vs. Oxford United, 10 a.m.
Derby vs. Peterborough, 10 a.m.
Ipswich vs. Barnsley, 10 a.m.
Lincoln vs. Fleetwood Town, 10 a.m.
Morecambe vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 10 a.m.
Plymouth vs. Bolton, 10 a.m.
Port Vale vs. Portsmouth, 10 a.m.
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Forest Green, 10 a.m.
Wycombe vs. Charlton, 10 a.m.
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Salford
|4
|3
|1
|0
|8
|2
|10
|Leyton Orient
|4
|3
|1
|0
|5
|1
|10
|Northampton
|4
|3
|1
|0
|9
|6
|10
|Stevenage
|4
|3
|1
|0
|6
|3
|10
|Barrow
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|6
|9
|Crewe
|4
|3
|0
|1
|6
|4
|9
|Doncaster
|4
|2
|2
|0
|6
|4
|8
|Walsall
|4
|2
|1
|1
|7
|3
|7
|Harrogate Town
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|7
|Mansfield Town
|4
|2
|0
|2
|6
|5
|6
|Carlisle
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
|AFC Wimbledon
|4
|1
|2
|1
|6
|7
|5
|Tranmere
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|4
|Bradford
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|4
|Colchester
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|5
|4
|Sutton United
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|4
|Grimsby Town
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Stockport County
|4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|7
|3
|Swindon
|4
|0
|3
|1
|2
|5
|3
|Gillingham
|4
|1
|0
|3
|1
|7
|3
|Hartlepool
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|6
|2
|Crawley Town
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|1
|Newport County
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|7
|1
|Rochdale
|4
|0
|0
|4
|1
|5
|0
AFC Wimbledon 2, Doncaster 2
Bradford 2, Newport County 0
Carlisle 1, Swindon 1
Harrogate Town 0, Crawley Town 0
Leyton Orient 1, Mansfield Town 0
Northampton 2, Hartlepool 1
Rochdale 0, Grimsby Town 1
Salford 3, Crewe 0
Stockport County 1, Colchester 0
Sutton United 1, Barrow 0
Tranmere 3, Gillingham 0
Walsall 1, Stevenage 1
Barrow 2, Walsall 1
Colchester 1, Bradford 0
Crawley Town 2, Northampton 3
Crewe 1, Sutton United 0
Gillingham 0, Harrogate Town 2
Grimsby Town vs. Carlisle, 2:45 p.m.
Hartlepool 0, Tranmere 0
Mansfield Town 5, AFC Wimbledon 2